Coming off one of the toughest stretches of the young season, the St. Peter boys basketball team aimed to end the 2021 calendar year on a positive note. In a game that showcased the St. Peter physical presence on the interior, STP was able to control the action all night and defeat St. James 64-53, improving to 4-4 on the season before the break.
"It was good to bounce back after a couple of shaky games," said Bennett Olson. "We lost momentum there for a bit and it feels to get back on track before the break and get the win."
The opening minutes of the game had an incredible flow as both teams moved the ball smoothly up and down the floor and kept play under the basket clean, resulting in the first foul being called 5:19 into the game. During that stretch, Tate Olson drained a pair of three pointers and Bennett Olson punished an undersized St. James interior defense.
"When the outside shot is off, everything gets harder for us," Bennett said. "When the outside shots go in it makes it 10 times easier to score inside."
A key play came with St. Peter leading 33-24 late in the first half when Alex Bosacker blocked a shot from a player trying to score near the arc. A St. Peter defender underneath the basket collected the blocked shot and immediately found Bosacker streaking down the floor with an outlet pass that he gathered under the net and laid in.
After St. Peter took a 39-28 lead into halftime, St. James started the second half with an 11-5 run to cut into the lead, but they would never cut the lead to less than five as St. Peter had an answer for every push. Every time that STP needed a basket, they got the ball to Bennett Olson who did almost all of his work in the post and he delivered routinely, finishing the night with a game high 29 points.
"Our bigs always talk and say its time to eat when we have that advantage inside," said Olson. "We're not trying to abuse it, but we know important it is to win there."
St. Peter held on to earn the 64-53 victory with Tate Olson adding 14 points and Bosacker adding 12 points of his own in the win.
St. Peter will now take a break for the holidays before returning to action Tuesday, Jan. 4 when the team hosts Jordan.