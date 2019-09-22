Taking home 10 second places and three firsts, St. Peter girls fell to longtime swimming and diving power Mankato West 96-84 on Thursday at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Lauren Feder won the 1-meter diving event with 169.55 points. Teammates Lexi Johnson and Brianna Baker finished fourth (110.50) and fifth (107.30) respectively for the Saints.
Having an insurmountable lead with two events remaining, the Scarlets swam the last two events exhibition.
St. Peter finished 1-2-3 in the 100 breaststroke. Morgan Kelly placed first in 1:12.77, Madison Kelly took second in 1:23.18, and Maya Pettis touched third in 1:27.04.
The Saints went 1-2 in the 400 freestyle relay. Hannah Denzer, Olivia Denzer, Shelby Graft and Jaiden Landsom finished first in 4:01.99. Ashely Stanton, Johnson, Salena Smit and Aubrey Landsom placed second in 4:22.19.
In the 200 medley relay, Olivia Denzer, Kelly Jaiden Landsom and Graft took second in 2:00.89.
In the 200 freestyle, Hannah Denzer placed second in 2:07.85, and Anna Boomgaarden touched fifth in 2:22.30.
In the 200 individual medley, Kelly placed second in 2:20.36 and Jaiden Landsom third in 2:30.37.
In the 50 free, Olivia Denzer placed second in 27.06, and Kathryn Larson took fifth in 29.20.
In the 100 butterfly, Boomgaarden finished third in 1:10.50 and Piedra Larson fifth in 1:16.17.
In the 100 freestyle, Graft touched second in 1:01.80 and Kathryn Larson fifth in 1:05.49.
In the 500 freestyle, Hannah Denzer finished second in 5:43.75, followed by Olivia Denzer in third in 5:53.0.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Johnson, Kathryn Larson, Hannah Denzer and Kelly placed second in 1:51.55.
In the 100 backstroke, Jaiden Landsom finished second in 1:06.09, Graft took third in 1:08.56, and Salena Smit touched fourth in 1:13.82.
St. Peter's dual meet record dropped to 4-2.
The Saints host Mankato East at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The annual St. Peter Invitational begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with diving, followed by swimming at 1 p.m. Teams invited are Bloomington Kennedy, Coon Rapids, New Prague and Tri-City United.