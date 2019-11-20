St. Peter Gymnastics
COACHES
Head: Kris Glidden, 3rd year
Eva Hendrickson, 2nd year
Assistant coaches: Bridgette Mathiowetz, 1st year
Lexi Wilkins, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Returning letter winners include:
Bella Edmonds (12 - captain) All-Around State Qualifier on Vault; Hannah Brenke (11 - captain) All-Around; Makayla Moline (10) All-Around, back from knee injury last year; Lauren Feder (12 - captain) All-Around; Kaylee Moreau (11) All-Around; Lexi Johnson (10) Floor; Jaiden Landsom (10) Beam, Floor; Brianna Baker (10) Floor
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Athletes new to the team:
Anna Klatt (10) All-Around; Audrey Kennedy (11) All-Around; Allie Mccabe (12) was a basketball player, now a gymnast, bringing great energy to the gym
MOVED ON
Kenna Zelenka, Claudia Giedd and Caitlun Salfer
SEASON OUTLOOK
"Last year we had a 5-4 win loss record in dual meets, and placed fifth out of 10 schools at sections. Bella Edmonds qualified for state on vault."
"We suffered a number of season ending injuries in the middle of the season last year; we are hoping to stay healthy. We have a lot of talent again this year, with Audrey Kennedy and Anna Klatt joining the team; they have competed for MAGS and K&G in the past. Hannah Brenke and Lauren Feder are returning and will be steady performers for us. Makayla Moline has put a lot of time in the off season, rehabilitating her knee and is back at full strength, ready to go with some new skills. Bella Edmond has come into the season looking strong as well. She should pick up where she left off last season and have another successful run."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"We have great energy in the gym so far. Everyone is working hard, and I am looking forward to seeing lots of improvement by the end of the season." - Kris Glidden, head coach