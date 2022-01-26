Tuesday evening, the St. Peter wrestling team made the trip to take on rival New Ulm. Despite dropping four of the first five matches, five consecutive fall victories for the Saints propelled them to a 42-28 victory over the Eagles.

Brock Guth (106) opened the dual with a fall at 5:11 to put St. Peter ahead 6-0 but the Eagles would go on to win the next four matches, building a 19-6 lead. Nakiye Mercado began the turnaround with a 2-0 decision at 138, followed by a 6-2 decision by Taylen Travaille at 145.

Harold Born (152), Brogan Hanson (160), Cole Filand (170), Kole Guth (182) and Leighton Robb (195) completely turned the dual on its head earning fall victories in times of 3:27, 2:23, 1:45, 1:16 and 3:18, respectively.

New Ulm won the final two matches via decision and a fall but the damage was done and St. Peter earned the win.

The Saints return to the mat Thursday, Jan. 27 with a quad at Maple River.

St. Peter - 42.0, New Ulm Area - 28.0

106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Kane Johnson (NUA) (Fall 5:11)

113: Tegan Kral (NUA) over Alex Dlouhy (STPE) (Fall 5:05)

120: Parker Kamm (NUA) over Charlie Born (STPE) (MD 9-0)

126: Logan Lee (NUA) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 0:48)

132: Winsten Nienhaus (NUA) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 5-1)

138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Marqavion Haefner (NUA) (Dec 2-0)

145: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Jamisen Frederickson (NUA) (Dec 6-2)

152: Harold Born (STPE) over Wyatt Pollard (NUA) (Fall 3:27)

160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Ryan Wiltscheck (NUA) (Fall 2:23)

170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Ty Frederick (NUA) (Fall 1:45)

182: Kole Guth (STPE) over Ethan Lieb (NUA) (Fall 1:16)

195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Dylen Carreon (NUA) (Fall 3:18)

220: Julian Hernandez (NUA) over Oziel Hildago (STPE) (Dec 4-0)

285: Jaden Drill (NUA) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 0:59)

