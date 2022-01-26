...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA...
.Wind gusts up to 45 mph will lead to areas of blowing and
drifting snow across western Minnesota through this afternoon.
Widespread visibility down to 1 mile is expected across open
areas, with brief whiteout conditions possible.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
St. Peter wrestlers fall behind early but dominate middleweight matches to defeat New Ulm
Tuesday evening, the St. Peter wrestling team made the trip to take on rival New Ulm. Despite dropping four of the first five matches, five consecutive fall victories for the Saints propelled them to a 42-28 victory over the Eagles.
Brock Guth (106) opened the dual with a fall at 5:11 to put St. Peter ahead 6-0 but the Eagles would go on to win the next four matches, building a 19-6 lead. Nakiye Mercado began the turnaround with a 2-0 decision at 138, followed by a 6-2 decision by Taylen Travaille at 145.
Harold Born (152), Brogan Hanson (160), Cole Filand (170), Kole Guth (182) and Leighton Robb (195) completely turned the dual on its head earning fall victories in times of 3:27, 2:23, 1:45, 1:16 and 3:18, respectively.
New Ulm won the final two matches via decision and a fall but the damage was done and St. Peter earned the win.
The Saints return to the mat Thursday, Jan. 27 with a quad at Maple River.
St. Peter - 42.0, New Ulm Area - 28.0
106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Kane Johnson (NUA) (Fall 5:11)
113: Tegan Kral (NUA) over Alex Dlouhy (STPE) (Fall 5:05)
120: Parker Kamm (NUA) over Charlie Born (STPE) (MD 9-0)
126: Logan Lee (NUA) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 0:48)
132: Winsten Nienhaus (NUA) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 5-1)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Marqavion Haefner (NUA) (Dec 2-0)
145: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Jamisen Frederickson (NUA) (Dec 6-2)
152: Harold Born (STPE) over Wyatt Pollard (NUA) (Fall 3:27)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Ryan Wiltscheck (NUA) (Fall 2:23)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Ty Frederick (NUA) (Fall 1:45)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over Ethan Lieb (NUA) (Fall 1:16)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Dylen Carreon (NUA) (Fall 3:18)
220: Julian Hernandez (NUA) over Oziel Hildago (STPE) (Dec 4-0)
285: Jaden Drill (NUA) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 0:59)