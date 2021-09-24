Coach Rothenberger accurately predicted Thursday’s match between Fairmont and the Saints would be “grueling” and result in “many third sets.” The Saints fought hard to the end with all three doubles matches ending in tight third sets and the singles matches often battling close games, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Cardinals and the Saints took only their second team loss of the season, to fall to 14-2, with a final score of 2-5.
Rothenberger reflected, “We played competitively in a lot of points. Their singles are really good and we got out-matched in some areas.”
The Saints picked up their first win with Annika Southworth at No. 2 singles beating out Briana Joseph 6-2, 6-3 to continue her undefeated streak at 16-0.
At No. 1 singles, Amelia Hildebrandt had most games
go into deuce, but couldn’t break the Cardinals’ Claire Nemmers in two sets: 1-6, 3-6.
Raina Roemhildt, No. 3 singles, and Kali Erickson, No. 4 singles, also played close games, but Fairmont’s Maggy Totzke and Abi Peyman came through in two set wins, too: 6-1, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-2 respectively.
The pressure was on the Saints doubles to bring in three wins, while the Cardinals needed just one win to grab the team Big South Conference East Division title. The winner taking on the West Division champion Tuesday.
“Their (Cardinals) doubles are well-seasoned and so consistent. They had many lobs that made it tough for us. It came down to some crucial points and we lost more of those than they did and that was the difference,” Rothenberger explained.
Saints No. 2 doubles team of Maddi Kamm and Rhyan Homgren brought in the second Saints win at 3-6,
6-3, 6-4 against Fairmont’s Libby Totzke and Hope Klanderud.
No. 1 Saints duo Josie Wiebusch and Macy Weller lost the first set 3-6 and came back in close second set tie-breaker 7-6 (6). They fought back from a 2-5 deficit in the third set, closing in on the Cardinals, 4-5, but weren’t able to fully overcome Lauren Davis-Ellie Hernes at 4-6, who helped the Cardinals claim their overall win.
Saints No. 3 doubles Molly Voeltz and Sophia Doherty battled hard against Fairmont’s Anika Haugen and
Johanna Petschke and narrowly lost the first set 6-7 (7), won the second set 6-3, but weren’t able to cinch the final third set 5-7.
Overall, Rothenberger said, “I was proud of how we played. We hustled for every ball, played with a lot
of focus and determination, but the better team won the game. This is a loss I can live with because this team got us prepared for play-offs. We were on a 14 match-winning streak, and I get a little nervous when we get on a roll like that without learning our lessons. Today we learned some lessons about ourselves, what we’re capable of, and then we have to get ready for the next match.”
The Saints head to Litchfield’s individual tournament Saturday, then play the last section 2AA duel at home
Monday against Worthington.
St. Peter will wrap up the season with another individual tournament next weekend at Saint James, and then
Rothenberger noted that it’s “go time” after that with sectionals.
“After next week, we’ll have a good idea where we are sitting, and hopefully teams recognize our wins
in our section and recognize how good of a team we are and we get a decent seed.”