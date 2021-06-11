It was a barnburner in more ways than one in the first round quarterfinals of the state Class A boys tennis doubles tournament Thursday at St. Cloud Tech.
Playing in 97-degree heat, unseeded Dylan Hahn and Jack Onkka of Thief River Falls survived against unseeded Kelson Lund and Marty Anderson of St. Peter 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.
Hahn-Onkka went on to upset No. 3 seeded Jonathan Onigkeit and Frederick Suhler of Rochester Lourdes in another three set match 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.
"The whole experience of getting to the state tournament for the first time was awesome," Lund said. "All the hard work get there was worth it."
Anderson said, "being able to play in the state tournament with Kelson was a highlight for me. We have become good friends playing soccer and tennis the past few years."
Coach Aaron Rothenberger commented, "It was a wonderful experience to coach Kelson and Marty at the state tournament. We had a great opportunity in the doubles draw to compete against high caliber players, and we played a really good three-setter against Thief River Falls. The match came down to a couple points that didn't go our way and Thief River was able to win a close third set.
"I am proud of how Marty and Kelson played, how they conduct themselves on the court, and how well they competed. They did a really good job of representing our school and finished the season on a high note."