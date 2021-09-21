For the St. Peter boys soccer team, it was important to recover from Monday's 8-0 loss to the Mankato West Scarlets, and they came out with the focus and determination to do just that Tuesday night, when they hosted the Marshall Tigers. The Saints put pressure on the Tigers early and often and delivered a resounding 5-1 victory with senior co-captain Alex Bosacker recording a pair of goals on the night.
"We wanted it more," said Bosacker. "Even as the second half started with a 2-1 lead, we knew we needed more and got it."
"I think we played our hearts out," added senior co-captain Zach Smith. "We played to the last minute and knew we were not losing this game."
The first goal of the night came with 31.47 remaining in the first half when junior Marty Anderson delivered a perfectly struck corner kick to the far goalpost where Bosacker used a header to score.
"Marty is one of the most valuable players on our team," said Bosacker.
Smith added, "Marty is just a great person on the ball. He's got great passing skills and I would trust him with the ball over almost anyone on the team."
The Saints put their second goal in the net with 23:10 remaining in the first half when junior Will Ellias took a deflected ball off a throw-in, and struck a hooking ball into the upper right part of the goal.
Marshall responded less than two minutes later when they drew a free kick at the top of the St. Peter box after a handball and used a ball deflected off the defensive wall to cut the St. Peter lead to 2-1.
The Saints avoided an equalizing goal from the Tigers with just over two minutes to go in the half as junior goalkeeper Connor Bjorling made a diving save at the far right post.
St. Peter kept the pressure up after the half as junior Brooks Reicks found an open Cooper Dean inside the box, and after shaking a defender, Dean put the Saints up 3-1 with a goal in the lower left corner of the net.
Bosacker added his second goal of the night with 31.05 remaining in the second half as Dean found him with a pass that he neatly put away.
The final goal of the night came off another corner kick from Anderson that found sophomore Diego Hettig in the box where he was able to send the ball into the net.
"We've got a whole new lineup on our back with kids who haven't played much at this level and it's been kind of rough but once we got into the second half, we really got things figured out," said Smith of the defensive performance.
With the win, the Saints are now 5-5 on the season and they will play two more matches this week.
Thursday, Sept. 23 they will host Worthington with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and Saturday they host Mound Westonka with kickoff at 1 p.m.