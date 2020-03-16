The 2019 Arlington Raceway awards banquet was held March 14 at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.
The following champions were honored along with the top 10 drivers in each class received a trophy: IMCA Sport Compact- 18 Alex Dostal from Glencoe, Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby-75c Cory Probst from Brewster, Lisa Valiant Agency Outlaw Hobby-3k Karl Hewitt Jr. from Chaska, Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified-7L Eric Larson from Madison Lake, Alpha Media IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car- 21 Brett Allen from Gaylord, B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car-7k Chad Schroeder from Belle Plaine, MN 93 IMCA Modified-19m Dan Menk from Franklin,Maverick Automotive Auto Cross Champion-28 Brandon Paul from St. Peter and JB Shuttles Truck Cross Champion-01 Justin McConnell from Henderson.
Farmer Brown Motorsports presented the top 5 in the Jr. Sportsman Go Kart Division, Jr. Go Kart Division, and the Stock Go-Kart division with beautiful trophies.
The Jr. Sportsman winner was 7B Braxton Enter from Arlington, Junior winner was Joey Reimers from Belle Plaine, and the Stock champion was Jon Volinkaty from Gaylord.
All rookies in attendance also received a trophy from Farmer Brown Motorsports
Rookie awards were presented to the following drivers: Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact-Reilly McCabe, Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby - Ed Dostal from Glencoe, Lisa Valiant Agency Outlaw Hobby-Alex Dostal from Glencoe, Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified-JJ Reimers from Belle Plaine, B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock CarTim Pessek from Hutchinson , Alpha Media IMCA RaceSaver Sprint-Nathan Showalter from Hutchinson and Mn 93 IMCA Modified-Rick Nelson from Hutchinson.
Fifty-three drivers received perfect attendance awards.
Most Improved Awards were presented to the following drivers: Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact -Tim Senne from No Mankato, Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby-Joe Regner from Winthrop, Lisa Valiant Agency Outlaw Hobby-Shawn Harms from Green Isle, Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified-Jeff Carter from Mapleton, B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car-Chad Schroeder from Belle Plaine, Alpha Media IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car- Jesse Cripe from Annandale and the MN 93 IMCA ModifiedTrent Loverude from New Ulm.
For their many years of participation and dedication at the racetrack, the Jason Reimers family from Belle Plaine Mn won the Floyd and Margelet Allen Award for Family Participation at the track and Scott Oestreich from Belle Plaine won the Jeff Rucks Memorial Sportsmanship Award for his promotion of the sport and Arlington Raceway.
The Arlington Raceway will begin its 40th consecutive year under the promotion of Bob and Susan Allen this year.
Classes of cars in competition this year include the IMCA sanctioned Sport Compacts, Hobby, Sport Modified, Stock Cars, Sprint Cars, Modified and the Outlaw Hobby Cars.
For any information on Arlington Raceway, visit the website at Arlingtonraceway.com. or the official Arlington Raceway Facebook site or call Levi at 507-380-6998.