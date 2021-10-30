Wednesday night, the St. Peter volleyball team made the trip north to take on the Hutchinson Tigers in a Section 2AAA quarterfinals match. The Saints battled all night against the Tigers, but ultimately fell in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-16) loss.
The loss brings an end to the St. Peter season and gives the team a 17-7 record.
"We did a tremendous job serving tonight, we only had two missed serves," Saints coach Carmen Hanson said. "They played as a team and really did a lot of things right, but just came up short."
The opening set was the tightest of the night as throughout the set the teams traded points before the Tigers were able to pull away in the end, taking the 25-18 win.
The second set proved similar as Hutchinson's serving and defensive play made it difficult for St. Peter to find consistency, and the Tigers took a commanding 2-0 lead into the final set.
The Saints came out strong in the final set and kept things tight. With the match tied, St. Peter suffered a net violation during a long volley that set off a run for Hutchinson. The Saints never fully recovered from the run and Hutchinson won the final set 25-16 to take the match.
"Hutchinson's serving and their key player, No. 7 Adri Rhoda really did a nice job for them," noted Hanson.