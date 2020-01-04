Ten Saints earned top-five medals as St. Peter wrestling team placed a close fourth in the seven-team Saturday in the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Invitational at Cambridge High School.
Team standings showed: 1. Cambridge-Isanti 180.5; 2. Big Lake 168.5; 3. Mahtomedi 149.5; 4. St. Peter 149.0; 5. Brainerd 139.0; 6. Little Falls 103.5; 7. Elk River 84.0.
Michael Connor (17-1) at 145 pounds earned the lone championship for St. Peter with 2-0 record and a bye. He won the first-place match by s 6-2 decision over Gabe Wagner (13-6) of Brainerd. It was Connor's second straight tournament title.
Two Saints took runner-up: Brogan Hanson at 132 and Eli Hunt at 170.
Hanson (7-7) finished 2-1, dropping the first-place match to Kyle Eschenbacher (6-3) of Brainerd by a 9-2 decision.
Eli Hunt (13-2) went 2-1, falling in the title match to Gabe Nagel (15-0) of Little Falls by 10-0 major decision.
Two Saints also placed third: Wareke Gillette at 152 and Kole Guth at 160.
Gillette (10-5) went 3-1, winning the third-place match 6-4 in overtime over Hunter Larson (10-5) of Elk River.
Guth (10-5) finished 3-1, taking the third-place match by 16-4 major decision over Colton Strain (4-8) of Elk River.
Four Saints finished fourth: Amir Loredo-Hollon at 120, Noah Hunt at 126, Leighton Robb at 132 and Nathan Pettis at 285.
Loredo-Hollon (10-6) went 2-3, losing the third-place match to Isaiah Jillson (15-5) of Brainerd by a fall in 3:51.
Noah Hunt (6-5) finished 2-3, falling in the third-place match to Hunter Wilsey (2-1) of Mahtomedi by a 6-3 decision.
Robb (2-2) finished 2-2, losing the third-place match to Owen Chow (11-5) of Mahtomedi by fall in 0:23.
Pettis (6-9) went 2-2, losing the third-place to Jeremy Phyle (11-10) of Big Lake by a 1-0 decision.
Four Saints took fifth: Nakiye Mercado at 106, Harold Born at 126, Nathan Fogal at 138 and Connor Traivalle at 182.
Mercado (11-9) went 2-2. He won the fifth-place match by injury default over Gage Clem (13-7) of Elk River.
Born (2-2) finished 2-2, winning the fifth-place match by a fall over Lathan Jillson (5-10) of Brainerd in 4:29.
Fogal (7-7) went 2-2, winning the fifth-place match by a bye.
Travaille (2-2) finished 2-2, winning the fifth-place match by medical forfeit over Austin Newgord (3-11) of Brainerd.
St. Peter hosts the Class AA No. 3 state ranked Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA, the Red Bulls have seven top 10 state-ranked wrestlers: No. 4 sophomore Jesse Potts at 106 , No. 2 junior Lucas Jagodzinske at 120, No. 2 junior Jaxson Rohman at 126, No. 3 junior Connor Simmonds at 138 , No. 2 senior Payton Anderson at 152, No. 3 senior Miles Fitzgerald at 160 and No. 4 senior Nathan Simmonds at 170.
St. Peter has one state ranked wrestler, No. 2 ranked senior Eli Hunt at 170.
The Saints face the Red Bulls again and the rest of the Big South Conference in the conference tournament at at 10 a.m. Saturday at Worthington.
Big South Conference - East Standings
Conf. All
Fairmont/MCW 2-0 3-0
St. Peter 1-0 3-2
New Ulm 0-0 5-6
Waseca 0-1 4-1
Blue Earth 0-1 3-1
St. James 0-1 1-7