In a close battle for the overall Big South Conference softball championship, host Pipestone Area edged St. Peter 3-2 with a two runs in the sixth inning on Tuesday.
"We held on with this team and made it interesting at the end," St. Perter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "It is always a good game when we meet up with Pipestone. They are a well coached team and always make us better when we compete with them. Playing them now will help us as we move into section play."
Pipestone opened up scoring in the first inning on a triple and a ground out for a 1-0 lead.
St. Peter evened things up at one in the top of the third inning when Alyssa Hrdlicka was hit by a pitch, McKenna Van Zee beat out a bunt single, and Elle Davis singled in Van Zee.
Pipestone took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the sixth on three singles and an error.
The Saints cut the lead to 3-2 with a run in the seventh. Laura Niemeyer hit an opposite field triple to right and scored on an RBI ground out by Hrdlicka.
St. Peter starting pitcher Maya Pettis (7-3) went the distance, allowing five hits and three runs (one earned) over six innings, striking out one and walking zero.
"Maya pitched well and got us lots of ground balls which was the goal for today because the wind was making any ball hit in the air tricky," coach Niemeyer said.
Doherty led St. Peter's seven-hit attack with two hits in three at bats. Ryenne Pettis, Niemeyer, Davis and Lily Ruffin also finished 1-for-3. Van Zee went 1-for-4.
"It was a long trip on our seniors' last day of school, but this group truly loves spending time with each other." Niemeyer said.
Pipestone improved to 19-2, while St, Peter fell 15-4 with one regular season game remaining Thursday at Hutchinson.