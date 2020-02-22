St. Peter senior wrestling practice partners Wareke Gillette and Eli Hunt are heading for state together.
They both qualified by winning Section 2AA individual championships Saturday at Hutchinson.
Hunt earned his second trip to state in as many years at 170 pounds.
Gillette is going to the big show at 152 pounds.
They used different wrestling styles to reach their goal.
Gillette is a defensive wrestler who doesn't score a lot of points but prevents his opponents from scoring points.
Hunt always is aggressive, going for as many points and possible and ultimately pins. He holds the school record.
Different styles but the same result.
The styles give Hunt and Wareke tough practice partners to prepare for matches.
Describing his style, Gillette said, "I have a defensive style. I don't score a lot, but I capitalize on the points that I need, and I don't give out many points."
"At practice, Eli and I go hard every day, and we work on each other's strengths and weaknesses,"Gillette said. "We grind together. He's more attack, attack, attack, which also helps with my defense."
Hunt said his strengths are throwing and pinning. Most of his pins come off of throws.
"Wareke likes to pick and choose his shots," Hunt said. "He still has a pretty good amount of offense. He keeps the scores a lot closer, but he finds a way to get it done. I'm a more explosive wrestler. I'm always looking for big moves. I have a huge offensive arsenal just to keep them guessing."
Hunt said Gillette pushed him to be better
"We've been practice partners the whole year," Hunt said. "Basically every day we push each other to get to that point where it's automatic when we hit the mat. We go hard every practice and try and be right. We've got one more week to get ready for state.
The state individual tournament runs Feb. 28-29 at the Xcel Center in St. Paul.
Seeded No. 4, Gillette upset the No. 1 and 2 seeds to win the section championship.
Gillette (31-7 and never ranked in the state) beat No. 1 seeded Zachary Voeltz (35-3) of Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 2-1 in the semifinals. He took a 2-1 lead with an escape and a clasping call on his opponent.
In the finals against No. 2 seeded Cale Luthens (34-6) of Hutchinson, Gilllette again got an early escape and a late take down with less than 20 second left to win 3-1.
After a first-round bye, Gillette won his first match 6-1 over Jonah Blakstad of Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran. Gillette got a take down, a near fall and an escape.
Gillette credits his mental toughness for the victories.
"I pushed and pushed, and I kept a level mindset the whole tournament," Gillette said. "I stayed focused and didn't wrestle someone else's match. I wrestled my match. I try to keep my composure. I'm very proud. I hopefully keep this going at state."
Gillette's older brother, Wyatt, also qualified for state and was there to hug his younger brother when he won the section.
"He's definitely one of my biggest mentors," Wareke said of Wyatt. "He's always always proud of me. He's always there for me. He's always there to give me advice.
Gillette's previous best place was fourth as a sophomore. He placed fifth as a junior.
"I just came into this season with a different mindset," Gillette said. "I'm a senior. I just got to give it all I've got in my last year."
Gillette credited his step dad, Bill Miller, for motivating him. He texted him Friday morning saying, "When my [St. Clair] football team won the state tournament, we just kept telling ourselves, 'why not me.' So I just kept that in my mind."
Gillette, a Catholic, also said a Bible verse helps him: "All things are possible through Christ who gives me strength."
"I always give thanks to Jesus," Gillette said. "All of the opportunities we are given is because of the Lord."
He also thanked the St. Peter community for always being there.
Now that Gillette made state, he said. "I'm going to run for a medal [top 6). That's my goal. I've already wrestled a few of them and fell short, but anything can happen."
He proved that in the section.
Going to state with Hunt "means everything," Gillette said. "He's pushed me all year. I pushed him. He's made me a way better wrestler, and I'm thankful for him. Being able to go with him and share the experience is going to be special."
Seeded second, Hunt had a bye in the first round and pinned Hunter Stein of Watertown in the quarterfinals in 1:41 on Friday.
"I took my kid down and got him in an arm bar in the first period," Hunt said.
In the semifinals, Hunt pinned Hayden VandrVooort of Hutchinson in 3:41.
"I thew a head lock and pinned him," Hunt said.
In the finals, Hunt won a 13-4 major decision over Brody Rud of Tri-City United. "I attacked him high and low. That's one thing coach Bartlett emphasizes to keep them off balance, so you can strike."
"Every match was a grind," Hunt said. "I knew I had a good shot of going again this year, so I just had to go out there with that mindset and just score as many points as I can. And just get the job done.
"The ultimate goal is to make it to the top of the podium. I just want to go out there and wrestle every match hard. They all could be the last match of my high school career, so I just have to leave it all out there."