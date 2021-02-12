The Minnesota River Bulldogs filled the net with a season-high, double-digit goals Friday night in shutting out the Waseca Bluejays 12-0 at Le Sueur Community Center.
But one goal stood out.
Senior center Nicole McCabe scored her 50th career goal. Actually she scored the 49th, 50th, 51st and 52nd of her career for a hat trick plus one. She also is within 3 points of a career 100 points, another major milestone in her five-year varsity career. She had 11 goals and five assists for 16 points this season.
McCabe's linemate, junior Anna Pavlo, who normally plays center but moved to wing, also scored a hat trick, plus she had five assists, for an eight-point night. She now had a team-leading 26 points on nine goals and 17 assists.
The third member of the No. 1 forward line, senior Emma Seaver finished with three assists as did forward Tahya McKenney. Seaver had six goals and six assists for 12 points this season.
Bulldogs wing Adrianna Bixby also scored a hat trick to give her four goals and three assists for seven points this season.
Defender Mary Rella had a three-point night with a goal and two assists to give her two goals and four assists for six points this season.
Forward Makenna Mueller scored a goal for her second of the season.
Defenders Gabby Prochaska and Sofie Wilson and forwards Darbi Dunning and Sophia Doherty each had an assist.
Goalie Amelia Messer earned the shutout with 22 saves. The Bulldogs had 33 shots on goal.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big South Conference, while the Bluejays remained winless at 0-7.
The Bulldogs and the Bluejays meet against at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waseca Community Center.
The Bulldogs next two games will be against Big South leader New Ulm (6-1, 6-0). The Eagles host Minnesota River at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at New Ulm Civic Center. Then the Bulldogs hosts New ulm at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Le Sueur Community Center.