A single point in the final match of the night proved to be the margin between the St. Peter and Tri-City United wrestling teams and who would advance to the section 2AA semifinals. With a four point team lead going into the final match of the night, the Saints relied on senior Connor Travaille to not only wrestle at 285 lbs., well above his typical wrestling weight of 215, but to also do so in his first match since returning from an injury suffered over a month ago.
"This was Connor's first action since the match with Mankato west in January, said St. Peter head coach Keith Hanson. With him, Harold and Taylen returning tonight, even though they came out on the losing end against some of TCU's top wrestlers, it took us from losing 12 points in that stretch to losing only seven," referencing the Saints 39-33 loss to the Titans 13 days ago.
Needing to keep TCU from earning anything more than a decision, Travaille battled valiantly against the Titan's true heavyweight Robert Bastyr. Trailing 7-2 after the second set, Travaille was taken down but was able to escape with 46 seconds left, leaving Bastyr a mere two-points shy of earning a major decision. With the sidelines and audience in an absolute uproar, Travaille managed to avoid falling into a trap, and despite giving up a point for stalling, he kept the score 10-3 in favor of TCU, earning the Titans only three team points and securing the 30-29 win for the Saints.
Despite the enormous amount of tension and excitement from the final match, there was no shortage of drama in the matches that led to that final battle.
The night began with eighth grader Brock Guth overcoming an 8-5 deficit heading into the third round. Guth earned a takedown 30 seconds into the round and then picked up a four-point nearfall to earn an 11-8 decision.
TCU tied the dual with a decision in the following match but the Saints jumped ahead once more when freshman Charlie Born earned a fall victory at 2:52. The Titans would pick up the next five victories, but the damage was mitigated with three of the losses being limited to decisions.
Trailing 23-9, senior Brogan Hanson was up for St. Peter and he methodically defeated his foe 50 seconds into the match with a fall.
"I was kinda hoping they would bump somebody up for a new matchup," said Hanson. "I did hope for a chance to wrestle with [Caleb] Whipps, that would have been a great match."
TCU did win the following match with a decision, pushing its lead to 26-15 with just four matches remaining. Sophomore Cole Filand came up big for St. Peter at 182 lbs. when he took an early takedown and transformed that into a fall at 1:44.
At 195, sophomore Leighton Robb continued the comeback by earning a critical takedown late in the third round to pick up a 5-4 decision and cut the Titan lead to 26-24.
Senior Oziel Hidalgo stepped onto the mat for the critical match at 220 with a chance to give St. Peter the lead. Looking for any opening, Hidalgo countered a lunge and took down his opponent. Moments later, he got leverage over his man and put him flat on his back earning the fall victory at 1:26, sending the Saint bench into an absolute frenzy.
"I was just happy," noted Hidalgo. "I honestly didn't think I would get the pin."
"We were sweating, it was nip and tuck all night," said coach Hanson. "We knew we were gonna win some matches and lose some matches and we lost a couple we didn't think we would, but picked up wins in others we couldn't predict."
The night ended with Travaille's dramatic match to earn the victory for St. Peter, and propel the team in the Section 2AA semi-final match against New Prague Saturday.
"We wrestled them in the third match of the year and lost by 12," coach Hanson recalled, speaking of New Prague. "They have a different lineup but so do we, so we are looking forward to the challenge."
Saturday's dual is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will take place at Watertown-Mayer high school and the winning team will advance to the section championship match later that evening against the winner between Scott West and Watertown-Mayer.