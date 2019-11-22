St. Peter Girls Basketball
COACHES
Head coach: Bob Southworth, 10th year
Assistant coaches: Bill Stuewe, 10th year, plus 9 seasons as the head coach
Corey Wiebusch, 2nd year
Dave Nixon, 7th year
KEY PLAYERS
Sarah Conlon, SR, G/F, 3 year lettler winner, captain
823 career points, 390 career rebounds. Last year averaged 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2 assists. Shot 41% from 3 last year
Morgan, JR, F, 2 year letter winner, captain
493 career points, 297 career rebounds, 100 career blocks. Last year averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks. Shot 46% from 3 last year
"We will rely on Sarah and Morgan pretty heavily this year," Southworth said. "They are very similar players and are both very competitive. Last year after practice, they would play 1-on-1 against each other and those games would get competitive in a good way. They make each other better by practicing against each other. They are both able to score inside, from the perimeter, and also taking it to the basket. They both have long arms which really gives them an advantage on the defensive end of the floor."
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Madison More, JR, guard. 2 year letter winner. "Maddie really came on towards the end of last year and provided us valuable minutes off the bench," Southworth said. "Maddie is a good defender and rebounder. We will rely on her for a little more offense this season."
Emma Jones, JR, guard. 1 year letter winner. "Emma was a starter for us last year and played really good defense for us," Southworth said. "She has the ability to hit the open 3 and will need to hit that consistently this season for us to be successful."
Josie Wiebusch, SO, guard/forward. "Josie also gained valuable experience as a freshman last year," Southworth said. "She is a good defender and rebounder and has the ability to get to the basket. We will need Josie to become a more consistent scorer for us this year."
Grace Remmert, SO, forward
Lilly Ruffin, SO, forward
Katie Peterson, JR, forward
Abby Haggenmiller, JR, guard
MOVED ON
Jacey Welp - Playing at Gustavus
Signe Alger - Swimming at Wisconsin Stevens-Point
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
2018-2019 record 16-12, 1st Place in section and state participant.
"Moving to Class AAA will be a new adventure for our basketball team," Southworth said. "I am excited for the challenge and feel we will be able to be competitive. The competition will be more challenging, but I think our girls are up for the challenge. One of the challenges this year will also be learning about our section opponents. As a coaching staff, we really understood our section opponents since we have been in the same section for the prior 10 years. Not knowing our section opponents a lot yet, it is really hard to pick a favorite. One thing I do know is that the section will be very challenging and from talking with other coaches is every game within the section will be a challenge.
"One goal we have this season is to play for the conference championship. I feel we have a team that can achieve that, but we will need a lot of our players to improve and get better during the course of the season."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"I am really excited for the upcoming season. Sarah and Morgan are two players that are very good but our success will be determined on having 2 or 3 more players step up and elevate their games. I am excited because are numbers are higher this year and it will be fun to see how the new players progress." — Bob Southworth, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
177 - points from 1,000 (Sarah Conlon)