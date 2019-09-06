St. Peter improved to 3-3 on the young volleyball season with an easy 3-0 win Thursday over visiting St. James.
Other than falling behind 8-3 in the first set, St. Peter rarely was challenged by the St. James Saints, as the locals recorded handled their Big South Conference foes by scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-17.
It could have been even more dominant but St. Peter players hit just 87.3 percent of their serves. Still, sophomore Grace Remmert had her teammates' backs, scoring 14 service points and often helping St. Peter pull away in all three set wins.
St. James had difficulty from the service line as well, but it was an ability to handle several St. Peter front-line players that the visitors battled and couldn't stop. The kill totals for St. Peter were spread out, with Sarah Conlon and Brielle Bushaw leading with 7 each.
Maggi Pierrat added 6, Lizzy Quist recorded 4 kills, and Lilly Ruffin had 3.
Paige Hewitt led St. Peter with 24 set assists.
After St. Peter fell behind 8-3 in that first set, it was Remmert's first run at the service line that helped bring the Saints back. St. Peter finally tied the set up at 9-9.
Conlon then want on a service run of her own and put the Saints up 18-13 and they never looked back. Kills by the left-handed hitter Pierrat and Bushaw were sandwiched around another Remmert service run and some sloppy St. James serving.
In set two, St. Peter trailed only early, then took a 3-2 lead and were never challenged. Remmert's third service run put some distance between the two teams, including an ace that forced a St. James timemout at 11-5.
Another service run, this time by St. Peter's Quist, put the Saints up 20-9. And front-line play by Bushaw and friends finally put an end to set two.
A back-and-forth third set had St. James finally take a lead at 7-6, but that was it. Strong front-line play by Conlon, Ruffin and Pierrat stretched the Saints' lead to 16-12 and forced another St. James timeout.
Remmert's final service run, along with kills by Quist and Bushaw, stretched the lead to 19-13. St. James scored a couple points to close to within four points, but the Saints' front-line depth again took over late.
Bushaw and Conlon recorded kills and Allie McCabe's ace serve put St. Peter up 24-17, and a St. James misplay ended the night.
The Saints next host conference rival New Ulm (2-0; 2-1) on Tuesday.
Next Saturday it's an 8-team tournament in St. Peter along with Blue Earth Area, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Cleveland, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, and Windom.
And on Tuesday, Sept. 17, it's another key conference match against Waseca (3-0; 4-1).