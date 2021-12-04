Saturday afternoon, eight gymnastics teams including the St. Peter Saints gathered in Mankato to compete in the Mankato Invite. Despite performing on the biggest stage of the season thus far, the Saints team broke the program record for score with 136.5.
"So proud of these athletes," said St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden. "Placing second ahead of New Ulm and Mankato East was a big accomplishment this early in the season."
The team score of 136.5 was only behind the Mankato West Scarlets who posted a score of 142.1.
Laura Klatt led the way for the Saints with 9.375 points for a first place finish in the balance beam as well as a third place overall score of 35.250.
Trista Landsom was the second highest scorer for St. Peter with 33.275 points while Cadence Tish was third with 32.575.
Competing in three events, Anna Klatt finished with 26.125 points and Addison Landsom earned 23.300.
Makayla Moline competed in a pair of events, the bars and the vault, for the varsity team and earned a total of 16.525 points.
St. Peter will return to competition Thursday, Dec. 9 when the team travels to St. James to compete against opposing Saints.