Laura Klatt performs a backwards cartwheel on the balance beam, an event she would go on to take first place in. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday afternoon, eight gymnastics teams including the St. Peter Saints gathered in Mankato to compete in the Mankato Invite. Despite performing on the biggest stage of the season thus far, the Saints team broke the program record for score with 136.5.

"So proud of these athletes," said St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden. "Placing second ahead of New Ulm and Mankato East was a big accomplishment this early in the season."

The team score of 136.5 was only behind the Mankato West Scarlets who posted a score of 142.1.

Laura Klatt sticks the landing off the bars with St. Peter coach Kris Glidden cheering her on. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Laura Klatt led the way for the Saints with 9.375 points for a first place finish in the balance beam as well as a third place overall score of 35.250.

Trista Landsom mid twist as she dismounts the bar. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Cadence Tish maintains her posture on the high bar. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Trista Landsom was the second highest scorer for St. Peter with 33.275 points while Cadence Tish was third with 32.575.

Anna Klatt performs a cartwheel on the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Addison Landsom picks up speed for the transfer to the high bar. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Competing in three events, Anna Klatt finished with 26.125 points and Addison Landsom earned 23.300.

Addison Landsom eyes her landing as she competes on the beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Makayla Moline leaps off the vault at top speed. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Makayla Moline competed in a pair of events, the bars and the vault,  for the varsity team and earned a total of 16.525 points.

Makayla Moline begins to pick up momentum for her dismount. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

St. Peter will return to competition Thursday, Dec. 9 when the team travels to St. James to compete against opposing Saints.

