...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Stearns, Kandiyohi, Brown, Nicollet, Meeker, Sibley,
McLeod, Renville and Redwood Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
With four games remaining in the regular season schedule, the Minnesota River Bulldog girls hockey team faced a pair of road challenges against Hutchinson and conference foe Marshall. Thursday, the Bulldogs fell to Hutchinson 4-2 before taking the trip to Marshall and completing the season sweep of the Tigers with a 4-2 victory.
The split gives Minnesota River an 11-11 (8-5 BSC) record on the season with a two-point lead over Marshall for third place in conference standings.
Thursday's matchup with Hutchinson saw the Tigers score a pair of unanswered goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs cut the deficit in half when Anna Pavlo scored an even strength goal 3:32 into the second.
Hutchinson responded with another goal to re-take a two-score lead going into the third period. 5:47 into the third, Minnesota River once again cut the Tiger lead to a single goal when Makenna Mueller scored with assists from Adrianna Bixby and Pavlo.
The Bulldogs weren't able to put in the equalizer however, and just over 12-minutes into the third, Hutchinson scored to take a 4-2 lead that they would maintain for the win.
Katie Gurrola started in net for Minnesota River and made 28 saves while the Bulldogs put 21 shots on goal.
Returning to action Saturday, Minnesota River aimed to earn the season sweep of Marshall after defeating the Tigers 4-3 at home the previous Tuesday. Marshall was the first to strike however as just 1:23 after puck-drop the Tigers found the back of the net.
The Bulldogs responded at 11:33 when defender Lucy Kleschult scored an even strength goal to tie things up. Just two minutes and 28 seconds later, Minnesota River took the lead when Pavlo scored an unassisted goal.
After a scoreless second period, the Bulldogs extended their lead with a goal from Macie Portner who was assisted by Darbi Dunning just over a minute into the third. Marshall cut the lead to one midway through the third but Pavlo put an end to any hopes of a comeback with another score to give the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead with under two minutes to go.
Gurrola once again started in goal making 21 saves while the Bulldogs put 23 shots on goal in the win.
Minnesota River returns to the ice Thursday, Feb. 3 when the team wraps up conference play with a home game against Waseca. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.