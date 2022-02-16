To conclude a season which saw numerous ups and downs, injuries and illnesses and a 17-year playoff victory drought come to a close, the Minnesota River girls hockey team finished its season with its most entertaining game.
In a four-overtime thriller at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Saturday in which senior goalie Amelia Messer saves 71 of 73 shots, the Bullddogs came up just short in a 2-1 loss in the Section 2A semifinals.
“The team came out and gave it their all,” said Minnesota River head coach Madison Bergren. “As a coach that’s all you can really ask for.”
In the second period, it was the Bulldogs who struck first when Mackenna Mueller netted the go-ahead goal with 11:07 to go in the second period. Adrianna Bixby and senior Anna Pavlo assisted Mueller on the goal. LDC, however, was able to score the equalizer 1:10 later, which was the last goal until the game-winner in quadruple overtime.
“We had our own opportunities to finish the game before the overtime, but so did Litchfield,” said Bergren. “We were two evenly matched teams and it showed as the game went into four OT’s.”
Messer’s effort in goal could not be praised enough by coach Bergren.
“She is a huge component in our game,” Bergren said. “It has been great to have her in net and she continuously shows up and keeps us in the games. She has a great work ethic and is very skilled athlete.”
With the loss, nine seniors played their final game in a Bulldog uniform, Messer, Pavlo, Sophia Doherty, Katie Gurrola, Darbi Dunning, Mia Schwarz, Molly Voeltz, Angeline Maas and Lucy Kleschult.
“Our seniors were a huge component of our game this year, they were great leaders on and off the ice and will truly be missed,” noted Bergren. “We are graduating nine seniors off the Varsity roster and they all played a very important role and will be difficult to replace!”
For Minnesota River, the season concludes with a 13-13 (9-5 BSC) record and a bright outlook.
“As a new coach, this is the furthest Minnesota River has gotten in playoffs and I am very proud of the girls for the effort they have put in this year,” concluded Bergren.