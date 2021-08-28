COACHES
Head coach: Erik Hermanson – 27th year, 4th as head coach.
Assistant coaches: Kyle Atherton, Brady Hahn, Matt Miller and Larry Walechka.
KEY PLAYERS
The Clippers return five Seniors on the offensive line – T Jacob Anderley, G Lucas Walechka, T Cade Kriha, C Fisher Knish and TE Kolby Gens. The top two receivers are also Seniors, Carter Dylla and Kaleb Timlin. Leading the RB’s are seniors Tommy Kennedy and Colin Krenik. Senior Jackson Meyer has played multiple positions to help the team in years past but he will be the starting QB this year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Junior LB Tanyon Hoheisel and Sophomore Carter Barto add size and strength while Junior RB’s Henry Strobel and Braeden Hastings add speed.
MOVED ON
Last year’s team had some great seniors QB Alex McCabe and WR’s Tyce Shook and Issac Mueller. On D the Clippers will miss Eric Rohlfing, Ben Holden and Cameron Seely.
2020 RECAP
Cleveland played only 7 regular season games last year and went 2-5.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
This will be the 1st time in 3 years, due to school construction and COVID-19, the Clippers will be able to play their home games in Cleveland in front of fans. Half of the Clippers small roster of 30 is made up of seniors.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
Erik Hermanson – “We are going to play any style that we need to play in order to give our team the best chance to win. If that means we throw 5 passes a game or 45, we will do whatever it takes to get victories. Our district has provided awesome facilities for us to train, play and practice and we owe it to our community and ourselves to give this season everything we have.”
BY THE NUMBERS
30 — Total players
14 — Letter winners
14 — Seniors