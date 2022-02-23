The most exciting time of year is here for the Gustavus basketball and hockey programs. After competing in the regular season since late October and early November, the MIAC postseason tournaments are in full swing this week.

Gustavus men’s and women’s basketball will host a MIAC quarterfinal doubleheader on Wednesday night. As the No. 2 seed, the Gustie women (19-4, 17-3 MIAC) host No. 7 Concordia (8-15, 7-13 MIAC) at 5:45 p.m. followed by the fourth-seeded men (14-8, 11-6 MIAC) taking on fifth-seeded St. Olaf (15-10, 11-9 MIAC) at 7:45 p.m. Winners of Wednesday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday.

MIAC Men’s Basketball Playoff Information | MIAC Women’s Basketball Playoff Information

Gustavus men’s hockey, seeded ninth (5-15-4, 0-9-3 MIAC), travels to No. 8 Hamline (4-17-4, 1-10-1 MIAC) on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. MIAC first round game at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. The winner of that game will travel to No. 1 Augsburg (22-3-0, 14-2-0 MIAC) on Saturday.

MIAC Men’s Hockey Playoff Information

Gustavus women’s hockey, the No. 1 seed (19-3-2, 13-1-2 MIAC) will host the winner of No. 8 Concordia (9-13-1, 5-10-1 MIAC) vs. No. 9 St. Catherine (8-15-1, 4-12-0 MIAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner will play in a MIAC semifinal game on March 2.

MIAC Women’s Hockey Playoff Information

Ticket Information for games hosted by Gustavus

Adults: $10, only MIAC passes accepted

Students: $2 (age 6 and up), ages 5 and under free

Gustavus Students: Free with ID

