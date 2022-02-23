...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
MIAC playoffs begin this week for Gustie basketball and hockey
The most exciting time of year is here for the Gustavus basketball and hockey programs. After competing in the regular season since late October and early November, the MIAC postseason tournaments are in full swing this week.
Gustavus men’s and women’s basketball will host a MIAC quarterfinal doubleheader on Wednesday night. As the No. 2 seed, the Gustie women (19-4, 17-3 MIAC) host No. 7 Concordia (8-15, 7-13 MIAC) at 5:45 p.m. followed by the fourth-seeded men (14-8, 11-6 MIAC) taking on fifth-seeded St. Olaf (15-10, 11-9 MIAC) at 7:45 p.m. Winners of Wednesday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday.
Gustavus men’s hockey, seeded ninth (5-15-4, 0-9-3 MIAC), travels to No. 8 Hamline (4-17-4, 1-10-1 MIAC) on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. MIAC first round game at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. The winner of that game will travel to No. 1 Augsburg (22-3-0, 14-2-0 MIAC) on Saturday.
Gustavus women’s hockey, the No. 1 seed (19-3-2, 13-1-2 MIAC) will host the winner of No. 8 Concordia (9-13-1, 5-10-1 MIAC) vs. No. 9 St. Catherine (8-15-1, 4-12-0 MIAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner will play in a MIAC semifinal game on March 2.