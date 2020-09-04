St. Peter swimming and diving team dominated Tri-City United 95-61 on Thursday at St. Peter Middle School Pool.
The score would have been even more lopsided if the Saints had not swam exhibition for the last four events. With an insurmountable lead after eight events, the Saints didn't need to score any more points.
St. Peter won the first seven events: Jaiden Landsom, Madison Kelly, Hannah Denzer and Kathryn Larson in the 200-yard medley relay (2:05.00); Ellie Johnson in the 200 freestyle (2:20.65); Salena Smit in the 200 individual medley (2:43.15); Hannah Denzer in the 50 freestyle (26.83); Laura Klatt in diving (155.80 points); Anna Boomgaarden in the 100 butterfly (1:11.34); and Jaiden Landsom in the 100 freestyle (1:01.58).
The Saints actually finished 1-2-3 in five events: In the 200 medley relay, Smit, Lexi Johnson, Boomgaarden and Morgan Petersen placed second (2:10.86) and Eve Zimmerman, Amelia Dickie, Emily Winnett and Lauren Odland placed third (2:21.40); in the 200 freestyle, Maya Pettis finished second (2:22.46) and Paige Wachal third (2:27.57); in the 200 IM, Lexi Johnson touched second (2:43.30) and Boomgaarden third (2:43.93); in diving, Anna Klatt took second (153.80) and Brianna Baker third (137.00); and in the 100 freestyle, Larson took second (1:03.76) and Pettis third (1:04.47).
Trista Landsom also took seconds in the 50 freestyle (29.04) and in the 100 butterfly (1:28.11).
In the 500 freestyle, Ellie Johnson finished second (6:12.32), Petersen third (6:31.32) and Wachal fourth (7:01.75).
Swimming exhibition, the three St. Peter 200 freestyle relay teams posted the fastest three times: Lexi Johnson, Petersen, Ellie Johnson and Denzer (1:54.97); Trista Landsom, Addison Landsom, Kelly and Pettis (1:58.08); and Sophia Ruffing, Dickie, Wachal and Izzy Johnson (2:10.75).
The Saints did the same in the 100 backstroke: Jaiden Landsom (1:08.23), Smit (1:10.77) and Larson (1:14.35).
In the 100 breaststroke, Kelly had the second fastest time of 1:20.45, followed by Denzer (1:22.85) and Addison Landsom (1:28.88).
In the final event, the 400 freestyle relay team of Ellie Johnson, Pettis, Larson and Jaiden Landsom posted the top time of 4:17.97.
The Saints (1-1) return to action in their first road meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 against Marshall at Southwest Minnesota State University.