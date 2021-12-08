An exciting night of action on the ice saw a total of 10 goals between the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team and the Hutchinson Tigers Tuesday. With the game tied 3-3 going into the third, it was the Tigers who were able to pull out the 6-4 victory causing the Bulldogs to drop to 2-2 on the season.
With 9:23 to go in the first period, it was Minnesota River who struck first when Alex Schaffer was able to light up with lamp with assists from Judd Narum and Diego Hettig. Two minutes and 20 seconds later however, the Tigers tied the game back up at 1-1.
The Bulldogs once again took the lead with 4:14 remaining in the first when Travis Kotek scored with an assist from Chase Goecke. Hutchinson was able to make the game 2-2 before the end of the first, scoring 45 seconds after Kotek.
Just 1:23 into the second period, Minnesota River once again pulled ahead with a goal from Drew Simonette assisted by Brooks Reicks, but the Tigers once again tied things up before going to the third.
In the third period, Simonette was able to score his second goal of the evening but Hutchinson outscored the Minnesota River 3-1, ultimately earning the 6-4 win.
As a team, the Tigers outshot the Bulldogs 33-23 in the game.
Minnesota River will return to the ice Saturday, Dec. 11 when they host Worthington as part of the Bulldog Day celebration.
Starting at 1 p.m. with the girls junior varsity hosting New Prague, a total of four games will be played at the Le Sueur Community Center as the Minnesota River Bulldogs Booster Club.