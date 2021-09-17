210923 sph spt Nathan Strobel

Nathan Strobel kicks it into high gear in the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday evening, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland cross country team hosted a meet with six girls programs running and five boys programs in attendance. Many season bests and personal bests were set by athletes in attendance as the conditions were perfect.

Mankato Loyola/Cleveland

210923 sph spt Molly Koester

Molly Koester rushes to the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Crusader girls team finished third in the meet with 79 team points.

210923 sph spt Grace Monson

Grace Monson fights through the final moments of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Eighth grader Molly Koester led ML/C with a time of 23:23.0 to finish ninth overall while Kathryn Huisken (23:33.1) finished 10th and Grace Monson (23:44.5) earned 11th place.

210923 sph spt Jewel Factor

Jewel Factor cruises through the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Jewel Factor (26:18.7) finished 23rd for the Crusaders and Cora Koester (26:47.9) placed 26th to wrap scoring for the team.

The boys team finished second overall with a score of 56. 

Nathan Strobel paced ML/C with a time of 18:35.1 to finish fifth while James Younge (19:11.0) finished ninth.

Jorden Rossow (19:28.8), Sam Vetter (19:30.0) and Corbin Deichman (19:33.8) finished 13th, 14th and 15th to round out the Crusaders in competition. 

Tri-City United

The girls team for the Titans finished fifth overall with 87 points. 

210923 sph spt Megan Marek

Megan Marek fights through the finish for a season best time. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Kirra Flicek paced TCU with a time of 24:21.0 to finish 13th while Megan Marek (24:42.7) finished 15th.

"My coach told me to do something I'm not used to which is to try and separate myself from teammates I usually run with and I did it and did pretty well," said Marek. "I really like the team this year, we are really close to each other."

Trinity Turek (24:58.5), Makayla Erickson (25:08.6) and Olivia Burns (26:33.4) finished 16th, 18th and 25th respectively.

The TCU boys team took the top spot in the meet with 45 team points.

210923 sph spt Dante Jubarian

Dante Jubarian glides through the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Dante Jubarian led the way for the Titans and finished third with a time of 17:31.6, a new personal best. Chase Goecke (18:51.8) and Austin Rutt (18:53.6) finished sixth and seventh in the race.

"Today was hard but I really wanted to get this personal record," said Jubarian. "The fact its flat without too many hills, and it was a great day made me feel like I could do great."

210923 sph spt Austin Rutt

Austin Rutt pushes himself through the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Michael Pichotta (19:25.0) finished 12th while Alex Block wrapped the scoring for TCU with a time of 20:08.6.

St. Peter

The Saints girls team finished fourth in the event with a team score of 81.

210923 sph spt Hadley Stuehrenberg

Hadley Stuehrenberg completes her season best race as she pushes down the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Hadley Stuehrenberg continued her strong season and finished third with a time of 21:29.1 while Robin Hibscher (22:59.4) finished seventh.

210923 sph spt Robin Hibscher

Robin Hibscher fights through the finish. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Mackenzie Steinborn (24:25.2), Lexi Wentworth (27:01.5) and Hailey Looft (27:42.0) finished 14th, 27th and 30th to finalize scoring for St. Peter.

The boys team finished fifth overall with a team score of 121.

210923 sph spt Corbin Herron

Corbin Herron fights off a late challenger in the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Corbin Herron paced the Saints with a time of 20:16.8 and Callum Harmes (20:19.9) finished 22nd.

Luke Banks (20:20.2), Logan Bock (21:46.5) and Lathe Bly (22:05.0) finished scoring for the Saints with finishes of 23rd, 26th and 29th.

