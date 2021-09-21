A back and forth battle in the pool between the St. Peter Saints and Marshall Tigers came down to the wire at the varsity level. Despite a late push from the Saints, it was the Tigers that held on for the 98-88 win in varsity while the St. Peter junior varsity team showed some major improvements.
The night began with the 200 medley relay race where the team of Olivia Denzer, Maya Pettis, Jaiden Landsom and Eve Zimmerman finished second with a time of 2:07.25 to earn four points.
In the 200 freestyle race, Ellie Johnson finished first with a time of 2:13.97 while Morgan Petersen (2:21.52) and Isabell Johnson (2:24.06) finished third and fifth respectively.
Hannah Denzer had a lifetime best in the 200 individual medley, cutting 6 seconds off her previous time to earn first with a time of 2:23.55. Anna Boomgaarden (2:38.34) and Pettis (2:40.70) finished fourth and fifth.
In the 50 freestyle race. Zimmerman (27.68) and O. Denzer (27.96) finished third and fourth.
The 1 meter dive event saw Anna Klatt finish second with 176.40 points while Laura Klatt finished third with 175.00 points. Brianna Baker (159.30) added another point with a fifth place finish.
Boomgaarden finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:09.05 while E. Johnson (1:13.88) and Selana Smit (1:15.03) placed fourth and fifth. For Johnson, it was her first appearance in the event during competition.
In the 100 freestyle, J. Landsom (1:01.52), M. Peterson (1:02.69) and Zimmerman (1:02.77) finished third through fifth.
H. Denzer picked up her second first-place finish of the night in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:31.32. Paige Wachal (6:25.57) and I. Johnson (6:26.77) finished fourth and fifth to add points.
In the 200 freestyle relay race, the team of A. Landsom, M. Petersen, E. Johnson and H. Denzer finished second with a time of 1:51.91.
O. Denzer and J. Landsom took the top two finishes in the 100 backstroke with times of 1:08.96 and 1:09.82.
Pettis (1:2282), Luaren Odland (1:25.12) and A. Landsom 1:26.51) finished third through fifth in the 100 breastroke.
St. Peter made up six points in the final event of the night, the 400 freestyle relay, with the team of M. Petersen, E. Johnson, O. Denzer and H. Denzer finishing first with a time of 4:02.96 and Zimmerman, Trista Landsom, J. Landsom and Smit (4:13.24) finishing third.
A number of first-year swimmers swam 100's in JV relays or in the JV 100.
St. Peter had two debuts in the JV 500, Ryan Ranft & Ashlyn Loula. Lydia Yost swam her first 200 Free JV and Adela Madson debuted in the 100 Breaststroke.
The Saints return to the pool Saturday, Sept. 25 when they host an invitational with New Prague, Tri-City United and Bloomington Kennedy in attendance. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.