Copy of 2019 Sub Sec vb Program Cover_Page_1

Copy of 2019 Sub Sec vb Program Cover_Page_1

The No. 1 seeded St. Peter volleyball team will open the Section 2AA playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday,Oct. 24 against No. 8 seeded Blue Earth Area.

The Saints (21-8) swept the Bucs (2-24) in two matches this season 3-0.

The winner of St. Peter and BEA will play the winner of No. 4 Tri-City United (10-18) and No. 5 Maple River (14-15) at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Mankato East.

In the other first-round matchups at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, No. 2 Le Sueur-Henderson (12-16) hosts No. 7 Fairmont  (4-18) at Le Sueur and No. 3 Waseca (11-8) hosts No. 6 Sibley East (7-20). The winners play 30 minutes after the first match Oct. 29 at East.

The subsection championship will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at New Prague.

The section championship will be Nov. 2 at Mankato East.

State will be nov. 7-9.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments