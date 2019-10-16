The No. 1 seeded St. Peter volleyball team will open the Section 2AA playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday,Oct. 24 against No. 8 seeded Blue Earth Area.
The Saints (21-8) swept the Bucs (2-24) in two matches this season 3-0.
The winner of St. Peter and BEA will play the winner of No. 4 Tri-City United (10-18) and No. 5 Maple River (14-15) at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Mankato East.
In the other first-round matchups at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, No. 2 Le Sueur-Henderson (12-16) hosts No. 7 Fairmont (4-18) at Le Sueur and No. 3 Waseca (11-8) hosts No. 6 Sibley East (7-20). The winners play 30 minutes after the first match Oct. 29 at East.
The subsection championship will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at New Prague.
The section championship will be Nov. 2 at Mankato East.
State will be nov. 7-9.