Throughout the entire season, when the St. Peter gymnastics squad competed at full strength it shattered school records and routinely wowed with their performances. Thursday night, the Saints battled in the Section 2A championship and with their complete varsity squad they once again broke the team record, the third time they have done so this year, with a score of 139.500 to earn second place behind a loaded Mankato West team.
"To have beam be our last event and hit every routine the way we did, that's not an easy thing to do as it's the most nerve-wracking event," said St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden. "We knew we had to hit that to get second and they just dug their heals in and fought, I'm just so proud this group. I've been coaching for a long time and I can honestly say, this is the best beam set any team of mine has put together."
With several teams in the running for a second-place finish going into the final round, the Saints knew that the balance beam, their final event, would have the ability to separate them from NUP-NUACS-MVL, Waseca and Blue Earth.
Despite the stressful nature of the beam, St. Peter completely cruised through the event to earn a team score of 36.025, a full three points more than any of the trailing teams and second only to the Scarlets, who scored 37.025.
Cadence Tish led the Saints in scoring on the beam with a 9.300 which tied for second-place, earning her a trip to the Class A state championship.
"I'm just really excited," said Tish. "Just getting the opportunity to go and have this new experience is awesome."
St. Peter also earned a second-place finish as a team in the bars with a score of 33.700, including Trista Landsom's 8.975, which earned her a tie for second place and the Saints' second state qualifier.
"I'm just so excited, too," said Landsom. "I just can't wait for the experience."
Glidden added: "I can't say enough about all of these girls, but the fact that these two made it is amazing for our team. Trista made it on bars last year and did it again this year with an even better score and Cadence has battle flu and Covid and hasn't been able to compete as much we'd hope, but she nailed her routine the first meet of the year, and to do that again and not even have a waddle in sections was perfect. She should be very proud of herself."
St. Peter also earned second overall in the vault with a team sore of 34.775 with individual scores ranging from 8.575-8.875. Despite posting an impressive score of 35.000 in the floor routine, the Saints finished fourth.
As for all-around scores, Laura Klatt finished fifth with a score of 34.950, while Trista Landsom scored 34.725 to finish sixth.
"Laura is only a sophomore so we expect big things from her and Trista is a ninth grader," said Glidden. "To be fifth and sixth in this section that features Mankato West and New Ulm, that says a lot about how consistent they have been."
Landsom and Tish will begin preparations for the Class A individual state meet, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.