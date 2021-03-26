A number of local area players played major roles in Gustavus Adolphus College baseball team's 13-5 win over St. Scholastics on Thursday at Gustie Baseball Field.
The Gusties continued to swing hot bats with 18 hits with 12 RBIs while improving to 3-0 overall.
With Gustie pitcher Adam Biewen (Fy., Golden Valley) making his first career start, St. Scholastica posed an immediate threat in the first inning with the bases loaded and one out, but Biewen worked out of the jam with a strikeout and lineout to end the inning.
Right fielder Nathan Lindberg (Sr., Bloomington) led off the second inning with a triple, starting what turned out to be a four-run rally. Lindberg scored on a single by Nick Azar (Jr., Edina); center fielder Bryce Novak (So., Cleveland) hit a sacrifice fly to score second baseman Patrick Timmer (So., Lakeville); and first baseman Jack Hanson (Jr., Minnetonka) then singled down the left field line to score Azar. Shortstop Cole Pengilly (Sr., Le Sueur) knocked in the fourth run with a single to score left fielder Jake Christenson (Sr., Cannon Falls).
After a scoreless third frame, St. Scholastica rallied for five runs on five hits and a fielding error to gain a 5-4 advantage in the fourth inning, knocking Biewen out of the game.
Jayce Luna (So., Le Sueur) came in relief and allowed a hit before striking out two batters to get out of the inning. The Gusties responded immediately with four runs in the bottom half. With runners on first and second, Novak singled through the left side to load the bases, forcing the Saints to dip into their bullpen. Hanson then came to the plate and smacked a grand slam to give the Gusties an 8-5 lead.
Gustavus added a couple more runs in the fifth as Pengilly hit a two-run single to plate Novak and Christenson. The Gusties then gained a 12-5 lead in the sixth. Designated hitter Chris Knowles (Fy., New Ulm) hit a sacrifice fly to score Timmer, followed by Novak batting in Azar with an infield single. The final Gustie run came in the eighth as Novak scored on an error.
Luna picked up the mound win, tossing three innings of scoreless relief. He allowed just one hit with four strikeouts. Hanson led the offense, batting 4-for-6 with a grand slam, five RBI and a run. Pengilly hit 3-for-5 with three RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Novak finished 2-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs.
Other local players include sophomore outfielder Danny McCabe of Cleveland, sophomore catcher Logan Kaylow of Le Sueur and freshman outfielder/pitcher Tristan O'Brien of Le Sueur.
The Gusties begin MIAC play Friday afternoon with a doubleheader at Saint Mary’s.