Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF SHOWERS WILL PRODUCE LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON... AT 250 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED AN AREA OF SHOWERS FROM NEAR WILLMAR SOUTHEAST THROUGH MANKATO. ISOLATED THUNDER IS POSSIBLE WITH THIS ACTIVITY, BUT THE PRIMARY CONCERN WILL BE LOCALIZED WIND GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH AS THEY MOVE THROUGH THE AREA. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MANKATO, WILLMAR, HUTCHINSON, NEW ULM, FAIRMONT, REDWOOD FALLS, NORTH MANKATO, ST. PETER, WACONIA, NEW PRAGUE, LITCHFIELD AND BELLE PLAINE. BE PREPARED FOR BRIEF GUSTY WINDS. IF TRAVELING KEEP A FIRM GRIP ON THE STEERING WHEEL WHEN PASSING NEAR SHOWERS OR ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.