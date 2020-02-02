Always going at it full throttle, the young Cleveland Clipper girls—refreshing to observe—have made inspiring strides this season. But there is little doubt that almost a month without a victory has taken a toll on morale.
A 63-32 loss to host Randolph on Thursday was their latest loss, and head coach Joe Remiger said a few heads were tilting in the locker room afterward. It didn’t help that sophomore inside scorer Emily Kern, who has really been blossoming of late, was sidelined with a brief illness.
“It’s easy for them to get down on themselves,” Remiger said, “but when they are in there they play hard.”
Macey Ziebarth, who led the Clipper effort with 15 points, sunk a pair of free throws to put Cleveland on the board. Her layup was the next score for the Clippers, but Randolph already had 11 points by then.
“We have trouble with teams that come out to play tough from the get-go,” Remiger said.
The Rockets turned the ball over nine times after that, but other than a Kaylee Karels freebie and later her steal and layup, the Clippers didn’t take advantage. Trying to make something happen, Ziebarth drove hard to the iron, but the refs thought she pushed off, and she and Stephanie Cink each had three fouls in the first half.
With six points by Ziebarth, five from Karels and a Cink freebie, the Clippers went into the locker room already down 31-12.
Threes by Ziebarth and Karels were Clipper highlights in the second half. Karels finished the night with eight points, but none of the other Clippers totaled more than two.
Kern expects to be back in action on Monday when the Clippers travel to Janesville for the first round of the Valley-Conference Showcase tournament.
Randolph 31 32 63
Cleveland 12 20 32
Cleveland 32 (Macey Ziebarth 15, Stephanie Cink 1, Emmie Dittmar 2, Mya Krenik 2, Sarena Remiger 2, Kaylee Karels 8, Kallie Phillips 2)
2FG 9
3FG 2 (22%) (Karels 1, Ziebarth 1)
FT 8-21 (38%)