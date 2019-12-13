Free throws, defense and bench depth sparked the St. Peter girls basketball hang on for a 57-45 nonconference victory Friday over visiting Norwood-Young America.
The Saints got off to a slow start against the Raiders, who scored the first five points of the game and still led by 15-12 with halfway through the first half. St. Peter didn't grab its first lead until the 6:41 mark following a Morgan Kelly field goal.
St. Peter never lost its lead the remainder of the game, but the Raiders did tie it up at 24-24 on a three-pointer from freshman guard Kassi Herrmann in the final minutes of the half. Kelly's two free throw with :45.7 remaining in the half provided the Saints with a 26-24 lead going into halftime.
Kelly's first-half free throws were the key to the Saints' two-point lead at the break. She finished with a game-high 17 points, 13 in the first half, and 11 coming from the free throw line.
The Saints hit 17 of 20 free throws in the game for 85 percent. And they needed that due to a cold night from the field. St. Peter managed just 21 of 71 from the field for 29.6 percent and just 2 of 13 for 15 percent from beyond the arc.
But it was the Saints' depth and bench play which eventually wore down the Raiders. St. Peter put 11 players on the floor throughout the game and stayed with the Saints' hallmark pressure defense.
The Saints scored the first five points of the second half and never looked back. A 14-5 run early in the second half pushed the Saints' lead to 40-29. St. Peter's largest second-half advantage was 16 points, at 49-33.
Kelly played much of the second half in foul trouble, eventually picking up her fifth with 3:29 remaining in the game. But teammates Rhyan Holmgren and Josie Wiebusch picked up the scoring for the Saints in the second half, finishing with 11 and 9, respectfully.
Other Saints scoring: Abby Haggenmiller 6, Emma Jones 5, four scored 2 points -- Lilly Ruffin, Abby Maloney, Madison More and Amelia Carlson, and Grace Remmert 1.
Katie Petersen was the 11th Saints player on the court, grabbing a rebound and a steal.
The Saints out-rebounded the Patriots by a 47-35 margin. The 5-foot-4 Haggenmiller led the Saints in rebounding with 8. Kelly and Wiebusch added 6 apiece.
St. Peter's tough defense forced 26 turnovers, 15 of those on steals. More's three steals led the Saints.
St. Peter improved to 5-1, while NYA dropped to 3-2. The Saints go at it again tomorrow (Saturday) with a 1 p.m. game at home versus Redwood Valley (3-2).
Raiders 24 - 21 -- 45
Saints 26 - 31 -- 57