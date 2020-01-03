In a battle of Big South Conference East Division girls gymnastics co-leaders, St. Peter scored a season-high for the second time this season in losing to New Ulm 135.075-130-950 on Friday at New Ulm Area Gymnastics Academy.
"We scored our season high team score tonight after having very little practice time opportunities over Christmas break!" St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said.
Kayla Goblirsch of New Ulm took first place on vault (9.325), first on balance beam (8.65), first on floor exercises (9.25) and first all-around (35.35).
Makala Moline of St. Peter earned the other first place on uneven parallel bars (8.4). She also placed eignth on vault (8.15), fifth on beam (8.175), 10th on floor (6.95) and fifth all-around (31.675).
"Makayla nailed her bar routine taking first place!" Glidden said.
Bella Edmonds of St. Peter landed second on vault (9.0), 10th on bars (6.0), eighth on beam (7.975), sixth on floor (8.525) and sixth all-around (31.5).
St. Peter's Anne Klat placed seventh on vault (8.45), seventh on bars (7.1), second on beam (8.625), fourth on floor (8.7) and third all-around (32.875).
"Our beam routines looked very strong," Glidden said. "Anna stuck her routine and placed second. Anna also upgraded her tumbling on floor and scored an 8.7. She had an all around score of 32.875 which was fantastic!"
Hannah Brenke finished fourth on vault (8.65), 10th on beam (7.45) and ninth on floor (8.050).
"Bella and Hannah hit nice vaults," Glidden said.
Audrey Kennedy placed fifth on bars (7.525) and eighth on floor (8.225).
Lauren Feder took 10th on vault (8.0).
"I was very happy with our overall performance," Glidden said. "I’m excited to see what this group will do after a few good practices next week."
St. Peter (4-1 overall, 3-1 conference, journeys to Fairmont at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.