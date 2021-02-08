A strong comeback fell short for St. Peter boys basketball team Friday in a 68-62 loss to Fairmont.
The Cardinals jumped to a 46-33 lead at halftime, but the Saints outscored Fairmont 29-22 in the second half.
"We got down by as many as 17 early in the 2nd half and rallied to within 3 a couple times," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "Vinny Guappone had a 3 to tie it with a minute to go, but it just rimmed out.
"We played our worst half of the season in the first half. We were not ready to play, and that falls on me as the head coach in not preparing our guys well enough. We regrouped at halftime, and I was super proud of our effort in the 2nd half. Marwan Abdi and Vinny Guappone were sparks for us, and our defense got us back in the game.
Guappone led St. Peter with a career-high 19 points on 8 of 16 from the field and 3 of 4 free throws. He also tied for the team with six rebounds.
Bennett Olson also scored in double figures with 16 points on 7 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 5 on 3-pointers.
Ethan Grant led with six assists.
But the Saints only made 3 of 22 (14%) from 3-point land.
"We shot 39% from the field, and that just isn't good enough," Keating said. "We have a team that is learning and growing, and I'm confident they will grow from this. We play them again on Monday, so it's a quick reset, and I'm super excited to see how our team responds."
The teams are in a close battle in the Big South Conference. Fairmont improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big South, while St. Peter dropped to 3-3, 2-2.