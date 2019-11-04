Six members of the Big South Conference champion St. Peter girls soccer team made the all-conference team.
All-conference honors goes to senior midfielder Amelia Carlson, junior midfielder Maddie More, junior midfielder Ella Gilbertson, junior defender Liz Mitchell and sophomore goalie Katie Gurrola.
Junior forward Emma Jones earned all-conference honorable mention.
Individual team awards also were given to: Amelia Carlson-MVP; Gurrola-Most Improved; senior midfielder Nicole Schilling-Saints Award and Highest GPA (4.156); senior midfielder Izzy Lind, Gilbertson, freshman defender Mia Hansen-Best Positive Attitude; junior defender Vanessa Krueger-Defensive Player of the Year; and More-Offensive Player of the Year.
Carlson led the Saints with 13 goals and six assists.
More collected eight goals and four assists.
Jones had seven goals and one assist.
Gilbertson notched three goals and one assist.
Freshman forward Natalie Petersen scored three goals.
Senior defender AJ Brock and Lind scored two goals.
Schilling and freshman midfielder Adrianna Bixby picked up two assists. had two assists.
Mitchell and freshman forward Grace Dlouhy each scored one goal.
Also earning varsity letters, besides those above, are senior midfielder Chloe Buffington, junior midfielder Miranda Seham, freshman defenders Audra Bixby and Ellie Letts and junior defender Sam Long.
Gurrola finished with eight shutouts, 14 goals against and an overall record of 13-2-2.
2019 Big South Conference Standings
Place Team Record
1. St. Peter 10-1-1
2. Fairmont 9-2-1
3. New UIm 8-3-1
4. Waseca 6-4-1
5. Marshall 4-8-0
6. Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St.Clair 1-10-0
7. Worthington 1-11-0