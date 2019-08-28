Carter Doose, of St. Peter, wrapped up his summer of Junior Golf by winning the Minnesota PGA Junior Golf 'Sota Series Players Tour Player of the Year.
Carter, age 18, finished the tour with 1027.5 points this year; he set a goal of winning this award way back in August 2018.
"It was won of my few goals I had set for this summer," said Doose. "It's nice to be rewarded, because you know that all of the practice hours and effort put in on the putting greens and ranges has paid off and it's nice to end my summer season with this honor."
Carter played in eight events this year and was 240.83 points ahead of the runner-up and close friend Leo Gellert from Mankato. Doose had two first-place finishes at Mankato Golf Club and at Legacy Golf Club/Faribault Golf & Country Club. He also finished top 10 in seven of the eight events.
Doose will play golf at Division II St. Cloud State in the Fall. While he didn't win the Players Tour Tournament, finishing in sixth place, he was happy to get to play at the beautiful St. Cloud Country Club for the first time before he heads up to school.
"It's my home course now, so it's kind of nice to get a couple rounds in before school starts," said Doose.
It's been a great summer season for the college-bound golfer.
"I liked playing in the match play event up in Brainerd," he said, referencing his favorite event of the summer. "I didn't make it very far, but I think that was probably one of my favorite courses to play all summer. Long days, but that's golf."
Carter began playing in Minnesota Junior Golf events nine years ago in 2010.