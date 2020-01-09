Despite being shorthanded, the St. Peter gymnastics team performed well Thursday against Martin County Area Magic in Sherburn.
MCA won the Big South Conference meet 130.7-126.3.
"Even without our regular line up tonight, I thought the girls put together a good meet!" St. Peter coach Kris Glidden said.
Audrey Kennedy won a pair of first places for St. Peter on uneven parallel bars (7.85) and balance beam (8.5). She also scored 8.1 on vault and 8.225 on floor. She ended up second all-around (32.675).
Anna Klatt placed second on floor exercises (8.525), fourth on bars (7.4) and third all-around (31.975). She also scored 8.425 on vault and 7.625 on beam.
"Audrey and Anna went all-around for us tonight and came in 2nd and 3rd, which was fantastic!" Glidden said. "Audrey threw a new beam series and stuck her routine placing first on that event as well as bars! Her best meet of the season!"
Bella Edmonds took third on vault (8.9) and scored 6.7 on beam and 4.1 on bars.
"Bella was out sick all week of practice, but she really came through for the team on vault," Glidden said.
Makayla Moline landed third on bars (7.6) and scored 7.5 on beam,
"Makayla tweaked her knee at our last meet, so she competed both beam and bars without a dismount but really helped the team greatly on those two events," Glidden said.
Hannah Brenke took fourth on floor (8.3) and scored 8.6 on vault and 7.5 on beam.
"Hannah’s floor and vault scored well," Glidden said.
Lauren Feder scored 8.15 on vault and 6.35 on floor.
Lydia Slama scored 5.95 on bars.
Kerigan Wilking scored 7.15 on floor.
St. Peter (4-2 overall, 3-2 conference) journeys to the Watertown-Mayer Invitational with Dickson and Orono at 1 p.m. Saturday.