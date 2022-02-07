Friday evening, the St. Peter wrestling team made the short trip to Montgomery to compete in a quad hosted by Tri-City United and wrap up the regular season. After being narrowly defeated by the host Titans 39-33, the Saints cruised to a 56-17 win over Sibley East and made a late rally to defeat Marshall 33-32.
Charlie Born, Evan Walter, Brogan Hanson, Cole Filand and Leighton Robb all posted 3-0 records in the quad with
One of the most intriguing matches of the night saw Kole Guth, the fourth ranked wrestler in class 2A at 170 lbs., take on Caden O’Malley of TCU, the seventh ranked wrestler in class 2A. Guth was able to take the early edge with a takedown but O'Malley escaped prior to the end of the first round. O'Malley tied the match after starting the second round down and escaping before earning a takedown of Guth that he quickly escaped from.
Trailing by one, Guth chose to start down and was able to escape, tying the match, but O'Malley was able to come out on top with last-minute takedown to end the match.
"I'm going to have to push myself more in practice to get into the best conditioning as wrestling some of these top guys is taking all my effort," Guth said of his preparation for sections.
Another big match came in the second dual of the night with Hanson facing off against a Sibley East wrestler. Just 33 seconds into the match, Hanson got the pin in what would be his 100th career victory.
"I knew tonight I had a chance to hit one hundred, being one or two away, and that match ended up being the one that did it," said Hanson after the win.
The Saints now begin preparations for the team and individual section tournaments. The team tournament is scheduled to take place Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 19 while the individual tournament takes place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.
"At the moment we aren't where we need to be, we've lost a couple of close duals and we don't have a full team with a couple kids injured," Brogan Hanson noted, "Hopefully by the time team sections come around we will have the full team and if we wrestle like we know we can, we will make something happen."
Tri-City United - 39, St. Peter - 33
106: Tucker Skulzacek (TCU) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 5:07)
113: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (Dec 7-1)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Gavin Sherman (TCU) (Fall 1:20)
126: Chris Johnson (TCU) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 1:52)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Brant Lemieux (TCU) (Fall 5:45)
138: Carter O`Malley (TCU) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (Dec 3-1)
145: Cole Franek (TCU) over Isaac Alger (STPE) (Fall 2:40)
152: Caleb Whipps (TCU) over (STPE) (For.)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Kaden Malecha (TCU) (Fall 0:41)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Tyler Stans (TCU) (Fall 1:37)
182: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over Kole Guth (STPE) (Dec 6-4)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Marco Reyes (TCU) (Dec 6-3)
220: Kolton Duff (TCU) over Kemper Eli (STPE) (Fall 2:37)
285: Oziel Hildago (STPE) over (TCU) (For.)
St. Peter - 56, Sibley East - 17
106: Brock Guth (STPE) over (SIEA) (For.)
113: Benito Diaz (SIEA) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (MD 11-1)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Roberto Palma-Martha (SIEA) (Fall 1:37)
126: Josh Sotelo (SIEA) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 8-4)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Christian Sotelo (SIEA) (Fall 2:45)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Bryce Klancke (SIEA) (MD 10-2)
145: Drayden Morton (SIEA) over Isaac Alger (STPE) (Fall 0:33)
152: Jathen Mendoza (SIEA) over Joesph Connor (STPE) (MD 15-1)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Michael farias (SIEA) (Fall 0:33)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over (SIEA) (For.)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over Aaron Elseth (SIEA) (MD 12-0)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over (SIEA) (For.)
220: Oziel Hildago (STPE) over (SIEA) (For.)
285: Magnus Soderlund (STPE) over (SIEA) (For.)
St. Peter - 33, Marshall - 32
106: Landon Marthaler (MARS) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 1:33)
113: Dawson DeCamp (MARS) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (Dec 7-2)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Brayden Chandler (MARS) (Fall 2:37)
126: Drew Chandler (MARS) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 0:41)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Collin Klenken (MARS) (Dec 11-8)
138: Dylan Louwagie (MARS) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (MD 11-1)
145: James Gednalske (MARS) over Joesph Connor (STPE) (Dec 10-4)
152: Aidan Mattison (MARS) over Isaac Alger (STPE) (MD 10-0)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Tate Condezo (MARS) (Dec 6-2)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Lukas Stelter (MARS) (Fall 2:54)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over Tucker Fiene (MARS) (Fall 5:28)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Brayden Appel (MARS) (Fall 0:56)
220: Oziel Hildago (STPE) over Gavin Schaefer (MARS) (Dec 4-3)
285: Keiton Walerius (MARS) over Magnus Soderlund (STPE) (Fall 1:14)