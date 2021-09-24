Thursday night, the Saints girls soccer team made the long trip to Worthington to take on the Trojans. The travel time didn't slow down St. Peter out of the gate, however, as the Saints would go on to shutout Worthington in a 3-0 victory.
"Tonight was fun; everyone on the sidelines received some minutes," said Saints head coach Breanna Landsteiner. "Adrianna and Audra Bixby controlled the middle, which lead to Adrianna getting a hat trick tonight."
As Landsteiner mentioned, Adrianna Bixby scored all three goals for St. Peter in the win with an assist being recorded by Audra Bixby and a second assist coming from Grace Dlouhy.
"Katie Gurrola got to see some minutes on the field tonight, and Baylee Nygard got the chance to play in net," said Landsteiner.
The Saints outshot the Trojans 25-0 in the match, completely controlling the ball all night.
"Out of the times we have come up against Worthington in my six years of coaching, this is the best I have ever seen them play," said Landsteiner. "Kudos to Emily and the program she has developed there."
The team voted Adrianna Bixby as the player of the game.
The Saints wrap up their four-game week with their first home match of the week Saturday Sept. 25, as they host the Mound Westonka White Hawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.