St. Peter Girls Tennis
COACHES
Aaron Rothenberger, 10th season head coach, 13th season overall
Bob Messerli, third season assistant coach
Bridget Mathiowetz, first season assistant coach
KEY PLAYERS
"All returning starters from last year: Boomgaarden, Lund, Orth, Salfer, Weibusch, and Hildebrandt. They are key players and the most experienced to guide us through the challenge of playing Class AA this year," Rothenberger said.
"We have upcoming players who were on our tournament squad last year: Molly Voeltz (10), Macy Weller (9), and Raina Roemhildt (9). Those are girls who have to fill in the ranks."
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
"We have some ninth graders who have been in the system the past couple of years," Rothenberger said. "We will have to see who will emerge out of that core group for starting positions or top junior varsity positions."
"We have several eighth graders out, too, which is super exciting. They have played other sports, are competitive, and will grasp the game as time goes on and hopefully stick with it."
MOVED ON
Graduated: Caitlin Salfer, Lily Elofson, Emily Wernsing, and Anja Bulin. Senior: Grace Werner. When you lose senior leadership, like Grace, who had been a consistent player, that affects your team, but it also gives others new opportunities.
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
"We look forward to moving to Class AA. We are in a sub-section where we can compete," Rothenberger said. "We are not with the northern sub-section, which are metro suburbs, like Shakopee, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake. We are in the same section with those teams, though. Hopefully, the girls don’t feel like they have to win every match and just try to get better as an individual mentally and physically."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"The team is great and we are going to have really good chemistry with one another. They played this summer together in team tennis and in lessons and in winter and in other parts of the off-season. We want them to get in the mind set that they have to play harder and faster now that they are playing some schools that have much larger classes than Saint Peter. There’s that challenge where we have to up our game, and, hopefully, for the younger players, if we make it back to Class A in 2021, that will be great for us to be competitive back in Class A. We are in the same conference, and we do play some of the old section opponents like Le Sueur-Henderson, so that is good to keep some familiarity with teams we’ve played in the past, but at the same time, we have some bigger schools, which is what we need." — Head Coach Aaron Rothenberger