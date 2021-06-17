Three years ago, when the pickleball league began in St. Peter, there were only a few players.
But the numbers quickly grew into the 20s, although they dropped again last year during COVID-19.
Now they’re back up and more with membership at 60.
Pickleball is played outdoors at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Park.
With four courts, 16 can play doubles at one time, but numbers have been as high as 28 in one days, so they have to take turns.
Pickleball also is offered inside the St. Peter Community Center. It is available from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the fall, winter and spring through the school year. Only outside pickleball is played in the summer.
Members, however, are very dedicated to the the sport no matter the weather. They have been playing outside since they put the nets up in the middle of March and will play until the snow flies or even afterward.
“We usually play until they take the nets down,” said St. Peter Pickleball Association President Terry Menk, 67, who started playing in 2017. “I’ve had two back surgeries and developed a little drop foot, so I wear a brace to keep from tripping. So I’m dancing around as much as I can. I’m not going to let it stop me.”
“We even played with a couple of ropes strung across the first week in December,” St. Peter Pickleball Association Vice President Dave Skramstad said. “It was 45 to 50 degrees a week in December, so let’s play outside.”
Sometimes players clear snow to play. “We’ve shoveled short of a snowblower,” Menk said. “We bring brooms along. I brought brooms today thinking it might be a little wet here.”
Pickleball is popular with seniors partly because there is lot less court to cover than tennis and usually there is a partner.
Why is everybody so crazy about playing pickleball?
“We have a great bunch of people,” Menk said. “Everybody loves playing. We just play for fun and exercise. We compliment each other and opponents on nice shots. Nobody gets mad if they lose. It’s the most fun I have in a week. We’ve had people that have had both knees replaced eight weeks later they’re back playing pickleball. That’s how addictive it gets.”
Skramstad, 70, who started playing in 2018, said, “Everybody is easy going. We don’t have any hard-core players. It’s a great sport. You can get by for a hundred dollars with a half way decent paddle. A good paddle will run between a hundred and two hundred. Balls are like $3.
“If you play inside, they supply paddles. Three years ago they just had wooden paddles. Now they have nice ones. Just about everybody now has two paddles in case you break one.”
Menk said, “It is a sport for all ages. Members range from just graduating from college to late 70s. Most people are 60 to 70s. Charles Johnson of New Sweden is the oldest, 77. My grandson is now playing. He’s only 15. They’re teaching kids at the high school pickleball.”
“They’re coming from all walks of life. Everybody here, except Isabella Koch, is retired. Her mother plays. Doug Minter’s wife plays.”
When the city tennis association disbanded, it had $1,900 left over that was given to the pickleball association. The city asked if the Pickleball Association to use the money to teach young kids how to play, and members agreed.