St. Peter senior Kendall Nicolai and freshman teammate Kaiden Brovold are in an eight-way tie for 30th place out of 90 golfers after first round of the Class AA state boys golf tournament.
In his third trip to state,Nicolai shot 39-40 (79), while first-time qualifier Brovold carded 41-38 (79) Tuesday at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Cloquet senior Sam Baker is the first round leader with 34-34 (68).
Runner-up is Staples-Motley senior Beck Erholtz with 33-38 (71).
The second round tee times begin at noon Wednesday.