St. Peter senior Kendall Nicolai and freshman teammate Kaiden Brovold are in an eight-way tie for 30th place out of 90 golfers after first round of the Class AA state boys golf tournament.

In his third trip to state,Nicolai shot 39-40 (79), while first-time qualifier Brovold carded 41-38 (79) Tuesday at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

Cloquet senior Sam Baker is the first round leader with 34-34 (68).

Runner-up is Staples-Motley senior Beck Erholtz with 33-38 (71).

The second round tee times begin at noon Wednesday.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Recommended for you

Load comments