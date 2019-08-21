The St. Peter girls tennis team got off to a smooth start Friday morning against Glencoe-Silver Lake winning 6-1.
Coach Aaron Rothenberger knew he would need to fill his singles lineup since losing No. 1 and 2 from 2018, Lily Elofson and Emily Salfer, to graduation, and senior Grace Werner, the No. 3/4 player in 2018, who is studying in Germany this year.
Letter winner and all-conference player Amelia Hildebrandt (9) moved up to No. 1. position this year. She played No. 3/4 last year. Letter winner and captain Emily Salfer (11) moved from her regular doubles position to play No. 2. Macy Weller (9) moved up from the top of junior varsity and a 2018 tournament team member to No. 3 singles, and Annika Southworth (7) began her first season at varsity No. 4.
Rothenberger noted, “We have a very young team this year, but we have some good veterans in the mix at the top of our lineup that played really solid today. That helps our inexperienced players feel more comfortable, knowing that there’s someone on the team who can pick me up if I am struggling.”
It was a clean sweep for the Saints singles. Hildebrandt started off her season at No. 1 with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Taylor Hatlestad (12); Salfer brought in a 6-1, 6-2 win against Katelyn Lemke (11); Weller beat Tatyana Tkachenko (11) 6-0, 6-2; and Southworth defeated Leah Nemec (10) 6-4, 6-3.
“Amelia played really well at No. 1 singles. She played consistent like she normally does. Her maturity has been progressing from last year to this year in terms of her depth and her strokes and getting more pace on her serves. Her athletic ability has definitely improved and that is needed at one singles,” Rothenberger stated.
He added, “Emily did a great job at No. 2. That was her first singles match at varsity. Never easy when you play doubles for your career and you have to go in and play singles. Macy and Annika in their first varsity matches in singles did well, too.”
In doubles, letter winner, all-conference, and captain Lizzy Orth (12) and letter winner Josie Wiebusch (10) played No. 1; letter winner, all-conference, and captain Ella Boomgaarden (12) and letter winner Milena Lund (12) played No. 2; and Raina Roemhildt (9) and Molly Voeltz (10) moved up from the junior varsity and tournament team in 2018 to No. 3 doubles.
Orth and Wiebusch defeated Emma (11) and Ella Malz (10) 6-3, 6-0.
“When you have Lizzy who has played doubles forever and knows how to play at a high level, anyone you stick with her is going to be solid,” Rothenberger explained. “Josie is a really good athlete, and she’s improved so much from last year to this year.”
Boomgaarden and Lund won 6-2, 6-0 against Britt Richter (10) and Courtney Hatlestad (9).
“Ella is strong and Milena has improved at the net; there is no fear for her at the net compared to last year. I give them credit putting the time in and getting in experience during the summer because it showed today.”
Roemhildt and Voeltz lost in a third set tiebreak against Jenna Trippel (9) and Lauren Terlinden (11): 6-4, 2-6, 10-5
“Third doubles played well, too. They had a little bit of a slow start, and their feet weren’t rocking like I wanted their feet to rock and move, but they picked up their game, which is great and what you want to see," Rothenberger said.
The JV line-up was impressive, too, Rothenberger noted.
“Very athletic group, and the ninth graders who are in their third year now are starting to improve their skills. We have to keep them conditioning in the off-season and playing some actual tournaments and I think that core will be really solid in the next two years.”
Madison Akemann (9) and Allie Pettis (11) won their singles match, and all JV doubles teams won their respective matches: Jayna Matejcek (11) and Ericka Volk (10); Desirae Willaert (9) and Gracie White (9); Heidi Weber (9) and Alex Matarrese (8); Maddie Kamm (8) and Rhyan Holmgren (8); Sophie Matarrese (9) and Kali Erickson (8); and Zetta Haugen (8) and Callie Voeltz (8)
The Saints (1-0) host Le Sueur Giants at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and travel to Belle Plaine at 4:30 p.m. Friday.