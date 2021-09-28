Tuesday night the St. Peter volleyball made the trip to St. James for a Saints on Saints matchup. St. Peter cruised to a 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-14) sweep over the host Saints with a balanced attack.
Kylee Horner led the team in kills with 12 in the match while adding six digs and Lilly Ruffin tacked on eight kills of her own.
Grace Remmert set up the team on the offensive end with 27 assists with five kills and four digs and McKenzie Pettis finished with 10 digs and nine service line points.
McKenna Van Zee recorded 14 service points with four aces on the night.
The Saints return to action Thursday Sept. 30 when they host Waseca with first serve scheduled for 7:15 p.m.