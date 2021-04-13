After a year of not competing, the Loyola/Cleveland track and field teams finally got to make a run for it in the season opener Thursday at Sleepy Eye.
“It was a cold, windy first meet of the season, but it was nice to be back competing,” Loyola/Cleveland head coach Dale Compton said. “After losing the entire track and field season last year, any weather would have been fine to get our athletes back on the track. We have a young, inexperienced team, but everyone competed hard, and we had some very nice performances to start off our season.”
The boys earned six first places in placing third of five teams.
Aden Gravelle won three events: the 100-meter wheelchair division in 19.60 seconds, 200 wheelchair division in 33.50 and 1,600 wheelchair division in 5:23.40.
Simon Morgan won two events: the 110 high hurdles in 18.59 and the 200 dash in 25.66.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Logan Carlson, Urban Casteel, Joe Huisken and Tyler Erickson took first in 4:00.66.
The girls had two first places in placing fourth.
Lauren Yenish won the 100 hurdles in 19.30 and 300 hurdles in 56.36.
The Crusaders’ next meet will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake Crystal.