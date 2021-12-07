Playing in front of a full home crowd for the first time since the 2019-20 season, the St. Peter girls basketball team enjoyed the support they received throughout a dominant 68-27 victory against Blue Earth Area.
"They brought a lot of energy which really helps our team," said Rhyan Holmgren of the Saints. "They were awesome tonight."
Josie Wiebusch added, "It was fun, it's been a long time since we have played in front of a home crowd."
St. Peter wasted no time setting the tone for the game with a 10-0 run that immediately forced a timeout from the Buccaneers. Despite that stoppage, the Saints continued to pull away throughout the first half and took a 47-14 lead into halftime.
A key coming into the game for St. Peter was staying focused and playing Saints basketball as Blue Earth Area was not expected to put up the same level of fight as the Marshall team they defeated over the weekend.
"We do play better against the best teams," said Wiebusch. "They are a young team and it’s the most fun to play in the close tough games, so it's important to keep up our intensity, be smart and play hard"
"They lost all five of their starters from last year, so they are really young still," added Holmgren in regards to the Buccaneers.
The overall pace of the second half slowed down as St. Peter played out its bench and ultimately came away with the 68-27 win.
The complete team victory truly showcased the unique skills and abilities of different members on the team.
Wiebusch noted, "I know I'm not the best shooter or scorer, and we each have our strengths and weaknesses and know and embrace them, which helps a lot."
The Saints return to the hardwood Thursday, Dec. 9 with a road game against Simley with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.