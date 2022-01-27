Thursday night, the St. Peter boys basketball team set sights on conference foe Waseca with an opportunity to win its third game out of the last four. Despite only leading by a single point at halftime, the Saints completely dominated the second half, defeating the Bluejays 74-44 as the pressure defense befuddled Waseca.
"We've kind of found an identify in our defense after working all year on it, and we are hitting a groove right now," said sophomore guard Tate Olson after the win.
The win improves St. Peter's record to 9-9 (5-2 BSE) on the season and gives the team a significant lead in conference play over Waseca (3-3 BSE) for second-place in the Eastern Division of the Big South Conference. The victory is also coming off a week that saw the Saints go 2-1 including a victory over a tough Perham team, a win over conference opponent Blue Earth and an incredibly tight loss to last year's state runner up Alexandria.
"We are definitely way better off right now than we were before that tough stretch," said senior forward Bennett Olson. "Playing those kinds of teams forces you to grow and we did a good job of handling the adversity in those games which has really put us in a good place."
The first half of the game would best be described as messy as the Saints struggled to find the bottom of the basket and the Bluejays were able to find gaps in the pressure and trap defense of St. Peter. Due to the uneven play, the Saints were only able to take a 31-30 lead into halftime.
The moment the teams set foot on the floor for the second half, the game changed. St. Peter came out of the locker room with unprecedented energy which was only boosted when Bennett Olson stole the ball and sprinted ahead of the defenders before jamming home a one-handed slam dunk, sending the student-section and Saint fans into a frenzy.
"We knew coming out of the half we had to get started," Bennett Olson noted. "We always say the first four minutes of every half dictate how the rest of the game is gonna go, so it felt really good to start on the right foot in the second half."
Moments after the jam, Bennett once again stole the ball and streaked down the floor for an uncontested layup. This began a 19-4 run for St. Peter which saw Waseca turn the ball over due to the pressure at least seven times.
Amidst the run, Tate Olson was able to cut to the basket twice for contested layups including being fouled and completing an and-one. Two possessions later, Tate drained a three, the first of the night for the sharpshooter.
"I've heard a lot from the coaches that I need to find other ways to score when my shot isn't falling, so that's a credit to them," Tate said.
The Saints put on a highlight show the entire second-half with no-look passes finding teammates under the hoop, cutters drawing fouls on almost every drive and a completely demoralizing defense that made life miserable for the Bluejays. These factors combined to allow St. Peter to outscore Waseca 43-14 in the second-half, earning the 30-point win.
Bennett Olson led the Saints in scoring with 19 points, 16 of them coming in the paint with the other three being scored on free throws. Tate Olson scored 17 for St. Peter and Alex Bosacker put together a 14-point performance on the back of a 12-point second half.
St. Peter returns to the hardwood Monday, Jan. 31 when the team hosts Faribault with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.