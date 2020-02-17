Bulldogs

The MN River Bulldogs/St. Peter Youth Hockey Association is hosting the 5th Annual Bulldog Mite Jamboree at the Le Sueur Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 29. Over 300 players and 24 teams from New Prague, Waconia, Mankato, Faribault, New Ulm, Shakopee, Tri-City United and the Bulldogs will be participating in the one-day event.

There will be six divisions, including an 8U girls division. The event will also feature two hockey apparel vendors, including airbrushed hats and t-shirts

