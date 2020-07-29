JORDAN – The first two innings did not bode well for the St. Peter town team Tuesday night at the Mini Met as defending state champ Jordan collected eight runs, featuring a grand slam and a three-run homer, en route to a 10-3 decision in the final regular season game of the year. The Saints have earned the No. 2 seed for Region 6C playoffs and will host the 13/60 League No. 8 seed Jaynesville at 6 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Field.
The Saints took an early 1-0 lead in the first as Andy Regner walked, stole second, reached third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sac fly by Brad Morris.
Tyson Sowder got his first career town team pitching start and suffered the loss after one inning. He allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits, including a grand slam. Sowder also beaned two and struck out one batter.
St. Peter got one run back in the second as Billy Hanson was beaned, CJ Siewert singled, and Hunter Wilmes reached on an error, allowing Hanson to score.
Jeremy Braun tossed the second inning and allowed three runs on two hits, including a three-run homer. Jordan led 8-2 after two complete. The Saints scored another single run in the third as Brad Morris homered over the left field wall, but that would be the last run for STP in the game. The Saints batters stranded eight runners in the final six innings, including five in scoring position.
Sam Carlson came in relief for the third inning and pitched four frames, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three strikeouts. Luke Regner tossed a scoreless seventh inning, while Andy Regner made his first mound appearance of the season in the eighth, allowing zero runs with a pair of strikeouts. Wilmes led the offense, batting 3-for-4 with a double.