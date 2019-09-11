St. Peter remained undefeated with a 4-0 Big South Conference girls soccer match victory Tuesday against Waseca.
After a tight first half, Emma Jones nailed a goal with just two minutes remaining for a 1-0 lead. It was all St. Peter in the second half.
Jones hit two more unassisted goals, and Maddie More scored the Saints' second goal and first of the second half. She was assisted by Amelia Carlson, who also added an assist to Jones' first-half score.
"After a big game on Saturday (a 1-1 tie with Kasson-Mantorville), our girls came ready to compete tonight," coach Breanna Steele said. "They moved off the ball well and they made creative passes and plays."
Steele praised the three-goal performance of Jones.
"Emma Jones had an awesome game and earned herself a hat trick," Steele said. But she also noted the overall team play of the Saints.
"Maddie More, Amelia Carlson, Adrianna Bixby and Ella Gilbertson controlled the center midfield tonight," Stelle added. "They are comfortable with working with one another and make plays."
Stelle also noted the coaching staff made some positional adjustments and utilized the Saints' bench depth to wear out the Bluejays.
"We played girls in new positions which allowed for more players to see playing time," Steele said. "And Katie Gurrola held a shutout all game. One area we need to strengthen is our defensive line. We need to become more confident and depend on one another."
Gurrola had eight saves. The Saints fired 13 shots on goals, scoring on four of them.
On Thursday, the Saints host Fairmont Area. The Cardinals stand at 7-1 and topped Worthington 10-0 on Tuesday. The Cardinals only blemish on the year is an opening match 1-0 loss to the Saints. On Monday, St. Peter travels to New Ulm and next Tuesday it's a home match versus Mankato West.
St. Peter 1, Kasson-Mantorville 1
The Saints of St. Peter and visiting Kasson-Mantorville KoMets battled to a 1-1 overtime tie on Saturday.
Maddie More's second-half unassisted goal was the lone score for the Saints, who out-shot the KoMets 13 to 8. But coach Breanna Steele was very pleased with her team's performance.
"This was the best game we ever played as a team," Steele said. "We were strong, we competed as a team, we communicated with our teammates, we challenged the opponents, and we never game up. Even going into extra time, these girls continued to fight. I hope to see this type of play, intensity and competition more this season."