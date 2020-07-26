The St. Peter Saints U18 baseball team had its hitting shoes on Thursday in a 12-6 victory over Owatonna at Veterans Field.
The Saints (3-5) collected 16 hits in what coach Tim Regner called their best game of the year.
All nine batters picked up hits for the Saints, led by Ben Obermiller’s 4 for 4 performance with two runs and four RBIs.
Tyson Sowder (3 for 5, three runs) had three hits, with Josh Robb (2 for 5), Isaac Peterson (2 for 5, one run, four RBIs), Brady Sowder (2 for 2, two RBIs) and Logan Throdahl (2 for 3, two RBIs) all having two and Theo Giedd (1 for 3 one run), Dylan Graft (1 for 4, two RBIs) and Owen Schaffer (1 for 3) all picking up hits.
"The players really came out and hit the ball well tonight banging out 16 hits and scoring 12 runs," Regner said. "Everyone hit well, and we went up swinging the bats. I don’t think we had any strikeouts in the game.
"Also we played well defensively with no errors and some really nice plays in the field especially in the outfield where Hunter Goebel came up with some nice play in center field, and Logan Throdahl made two great running catches to help our pitchers out. Overall probably our best game of the year as the offense, defense and pitching all contributed to the win."
Pitching for the Saints, Peterson went three innings and picking up the win, Giedd one inning, Brady Sowder two innings and Tyson Sowder closing in the seventh.
St Peter jumped out to a lead scoring a single run in the first inning and putting up six runs in the second.
In the first inning, Tyson Sowder led off with a single, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Peterson.
The Saints then broke out with six runs in the bottom of the second to go up 7-0. Throdahl led off with a single followed by a single by Ben Obermiller. Tyson Sowder followed with an RBI single. Peterson followed with another RBI single, and Giedd's walk was followed by a two-run double by Graft and a two-run single by Brady Sowder.
Owatonna kept chipping away scoring two runs in the third, single runs in the fourth and fifth and two more in the sixth, but St Peter kept countering by getting single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and two in the sixth.
Obermiller led off the third with a single, moved up on a Robb single and scored on a RBI ground out by Peterson.
The Saints' run in the fourth was scored when Brady Sowder singled, moved up on and Owatonna error on a ball hit by Schaffer and then scored on an RBI ground out by Throdahl.
In the fifth, the home team's run was scored by a single by Tyson Sowder, double by Robb and RBI sacrifice by Peterson.
The final two runs in the sixth were scored when Brady Sowder lead off with a walk and then three straight singles by Schaffer, Throdahl and Obermiller with Throdahl and Obermiller picking up the RBIs.
Mankato West 16, St. Peter 5
Mankato West had a big second inning, scoring 13 runs to jump out to an early 13-0 lead which was too big for visiting St. Peter to overcome on July 21.
St Peter tried to get back in the game scoring three runs in the third. Graft singled, Hunter Goebel walked, and then they both scored on a double by Peterson. Peterson then scored on an RBI single by Giedd. The Saints put up a single run in the fourth inning; Throdahl led off with a single, moved up on a walk to Graft and scored on an RBI by Robb The final run was scored in the ffith inning on triple by Giedd who then scored on a wild pitch
Pitching for St Peter were Graft, Throdahl and Brady Sowder.
Having hits for St Peter were Giedd with two hits (triple and a single), Peterson with a double and Throdahl and Graft each with a single. Picking up RBIs were Peterson with two, Gield and Robb each with one. Goebel, Peterson, Giedd, Throdahl and Graft each scored one run.
"Mankato came out and hit the ball well and got ahead early in the game," Regner said. "We had a tough second inning with a few walks and a couple misplays in the field and some well hit balls by the Mankato squad.
"The guys keep battling, but we were just behind too far. We had some nice at bats in the game. We knew it might be our night in the top of the first, we put the first two guys on base and Isaac hit a line drive right at one of the West player for a double play."