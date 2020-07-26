Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN RENVILLE, SOUTHERN SIBLEY, BLUE EARTH, CENTRAL BROWN, SOUTHWESTERN LE SUEUR, NICOLLET, WASECA AND EAST CENTRAL REDWOOD COUNTIES... AT 1050 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATE BETWEEN 5 AND 10 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN FROM LAST NIGHT TO THIS MORNING IN A WIDE SWATH ALONG THE MINNESOTA RIVER FROM MORTON TO MANKATO AND EXTENDING SOUTHEAST TO THE JANESVILLE AND WASECA AREAS. THE RAIN HAS ENDED, BUT FLOODING WILL CONTINUE IN SOME AREAS INTO THE AFTERNOON. HEED ROAD CLOSURES AND DO NOT TRAVEL THROUGH FLOOD WATERS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MANKATO, NEW ULM, NORTH MANKATO, ST. PETER, WASECA, SLEEPY EYE, LAKE CRYSTAL, EAGLE LAKE, JANESVILLE, WATERVILLE, MAPLETON, FAIRFAX, NEW RICHLAND, NICOLLET, MADISON LAKE, MORGAN, HENDERSON, ST. CLAIR, GIBBON AND KASOTA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY OR THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&